Published on
by
Fairness and Accuracy In Reporting (FAIR)

Who’s Reacting to Iran Deal Pull-Out? Why, It’s Women in Chadors, Walking Past Anti-US Mural

We’re once again seeing a raft of news reports illustrated with photos whose essential visual message is that Iran hates freedom.

by
0 Comments
“Woman in Chador Walks by Anti-US Mural”(Photo: Screenshot)

“Woman in Chador Walks by Anti-US Mural.”(Photo: Screenshot)

Adam Johnson (FAIR.org, 10/21/17) called the “Woman in Chador Walks by Anti-US Mural” image  “one of the most overused and toxic stock photos.” Documenting its ubiquity in online US coverage of Iran, Johnson argued that the cliche photo of “one or two Iranian women clad in black chadors, faces usually barely visible, walking past a mural of the Statute of Liberty with a skull face” was intended “to lazily tie together US-bashing and perceived subjugation of women, reinforcing the image of Iran as a country defined by misogyny and seething hate for the West.”

Iran is big in the news now, as the Trump administration pulls out of the multinational agreement about Iran’s nuclear energy program and generally tries to ramp up hostility toward Tehran (FAIR.org, 5/9/18). And so we’re once again seeing a raft of news reports illustrated with photos whose essential visual message is that Iran hates freedom.

Here it is on the BBC (5/10/18; the network used a different version the day before):

BBC: Fury Abroad Over Pull-Out

Here’s Forbes (5/9/18) mixing it up by having a man in the foreground walking the other way:

In a bold move, this Atlantic story (5/5/18) featured an Iranian man wearing Western clothing walking in front of the Statue of Liberty monster:

This AP story that ran in the Tampa Bay Times (5/8/18) gave the Iranian woman an orange scarf and a dog:

AP: A Look at Iran's Nuclear Program Under 2015 Deal

The New York Times (5/8/18) found a different mural for the Iranian women to walk in front of—this one featuring Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, one of the world leaders most thoroughly demonized in US media:

Honestly, it really is past time to retire this cliché.

© 2018 Fairness and Accuracy In Reporting (FAIR)

FRIENDS: Help Us Fight

Independent journalism has become the last firewall against government and corporate lies. Yet, with frightening regularity, independent media sources are losing funding, closing down or being blacked out by Google and Facebook. Never before has independent media been more endangered. If you believe in Common Dreams, if you believe in people-powered independent media, please support us now and help us fight—with truths—against the lies that would smother our democracy. Please help keep Common Dreams alive and growing. Thank you. -- Craig Brown, Co-founder

Support Common DreamsSupport Common Dreams

Jim Naureckas

Jim Naureckas

Jim Naureckas is editor of EXTRA! Magazine at FAIR (Fairness & Accuracy In Reporting). He is the co-author of Way Things Aren't: Rush Limbaugh's Reign of Error, and co-editor of The FAIR Reader. He is also the co-manager of FAIR's website.

Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
War & Peace, U.S.
,
Iran, Media