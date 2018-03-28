Why The Census Asking About Citizenship Is Such A Problem

On Monday night, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced that he is directing the Census Bureau to ask all respondents to the 2020 census to report their citizenship status. He made the decision over the strong objections of former census directors representing both Republican and Democratic administrations, 60 members of Congress, 161 Republican and Democratic mayors, 19 state attorneys general, more than 170 civil rights organizations, and prominent business leaders, among others, all of whom strongly advised against adding a citizenship question. The move raises serious concerns that the upcoming census will be a major failure, harming our democracy, communities and businesses and painting an inaccurate picture of America’s population.

The U.S. Constitution requires the census, every 10 years, to count each and every individual in the country, regardless of age, race, gender, ethnicity or citizenship status.

Census professionals agree that a citizenship question will significantly reduce census participation, both by citizens and non-citizens. As former Census Bureau directors recently explained to the U.S. Supreme Court, adding the citizenship question will create a chilling effect on participation by raising privacy concerns and stoking the fears of undocumented individuals that their responses may be used against them. Census professionals currently employed at the bureau have already reported that a heightened environment of suspicion and fear is complicating their work in the field preparing for the census, even before a citizenship question has been added to their questionnaires. Under these circumstances, if the citizenship question remains, the resulting population counts that we all rely on will be wrong.

The census touches virtually every aspect of our lives, determining our political representation, shaping how federal resources are allocated, powering our businesses, driving decisions by schools and police departments, and informing medical research.

Under the Constitution, seats in the House of Representatives are divided among the states every 10 years based on the population count that the census generates. Seats in the Electoral College are allocated the same way. States also use census data to draw district lines for congressional and state legislative seats – a necessary process to make sure communities are fairly represented. Census data also guides the distribution of hundreds of billions of dollars in federal aid. It informs statistical publications that help business owners and local governments make key decisions on matters ranging from marketing and investment to the assignment of police beats. And it provides academic researchers, journalists, and others with invaluable demographic information.

What should you make of Secretary Ross’ claim that the citizenship question will have little impact?

Ross is an outlier in his belief that a citizenship question will not have a big impact on census participation. In explaining his decision, he acknowledged that the Census Bureau itself and other key stakeholders objected to the addition of a citizenship question because they believed it would depress participation in the census. Their belief was based on several empirical analyses, as well as on decades of experience by professionals administering and supporting the census.

Nonetheless, Ross did not heed their advice, claiming that there is “no definitive empirical support” for their belief ― an unusually high standard. The basis for Ross’ claim that the citizenship question will not impact participation after all? A conversation he had with a television polling firm executive. Needless to say, there is very little in common between the census ― the largest government data-collection operation ― and a short television consumer survey.

Is citizenship information necessary to enforce our civil rights laws?

Despite claims to the contrary in a letter from Department of Justice officials, information on the citizenship status of every person living in the country simply isn’t necessary to enforce our civil rights laws. For decades — and under both Democratic and Republican administrations — the Department of Justice has pursued its civil rights mission without resorting to this kind of information. The only civil rights law for which citizenship data is at all useful is the portion of the federal Voting Rights Act prohibiting discrimination in the drawing of district lines. Yet, no citizenship question has appeared on the census form sent to every household since the passage of the Voting Rights Act in 1965. Regular yearly surveys of a sample of households already provide current and adequate data for civil rights enforcement to government, litigators and the courts.

Rather than improving upon the data relating to non-citizens, civil rights litigators generally believe that adding a citizenship question will lead to less accurate data about the number of non-citizens and citizens alike.

So, what’s the real reason for asking for people’s citizenship status?

While we can’t see into the minds of the people who pushed for the citizenship question, unsavory political motives might be in play.