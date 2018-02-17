 Skip to main content
X

Common Dreams Banner LogoFriends,
Now, more than ever, independent journalism has become the last firewall against government and corporate lies.   Yet, with frightening regularity, independent media sources are losing funding, closing down or being blacked out by Google and Facebook.  Never before has independent media been more endangered.  If you believe in Common Dreams, if you believe in people-powered independent media, please support our critical Winter campaign now and help us fight—with truths—against the lies that would smother our democracy. Please help keep Common Dreams alive and growing. Thank you. -- Craig Brown, Co-founder

Donate 15 Dollars to Common DreamsDonate 27 dollars to Common DreamsDonate 50 dollars to Common DreamsDonate 250 dollars to Common DreamsDonate to Common Dreams

Support independent journalism. Common Dreams brings you the news that matters.Donate

Please Help

How Citizens United Continues to Transform Money in Politics

Published on
by
Facing South

How Citizens United Continues to Transform Money in Politics

Years after Supreme Court ruling, a majority of Americans assign a lot of blame for dysfunction in the political system to "wealthy political donors" and "money in politics"

by
0 Comments
A 2012 protest against the U.S. Supreme Court's Citizens United decision by Occupy Miami activists. (Occupy Miami photo via Flickr.)

A 2012 protest against the U.S. Supreme Court's Citizens United decision by Occupy Miami activists. (Occupy Miami photo via Flickr.)

As of last month, number of years since the U.S. Supreme Court issued its ruling in Citizens United v. FEC, which lifted limits on money in politics and led to an explosion in the number of outside spending groups that are supposed to operate independently of campaigns and parties and aren't subject to rigorous disclosure rules: 8

Year in which spending by major party organizations stopped accelerating: 2010

Year in which direct spending by U.S. Senate and House candidates began to decline: 2012

Factor by which spending by outside groups increased between the 2010 and 2016 elections: 17

In 2016, percent of money spent in connection with presidential and congressional campaigns that came from these outside groups: more than 20

During the 2016 federal election cycle, total amount the top 20 individual donors alone gave to outside spending groups: more than $500 million

Rank of Tom Steyer, a California entrepreneur and environmentalist, and his wife among the top individual givers: 1

Amount the Steyers contributed: over $91 million

Percent of their contributions that benefitted Democrats and liberals: 100

Number of the top 20 individual donors who are based in the South: 4

Total amount they gave: $83.7 million

Percent of their giving that benefitted Republicans and conservatives: 50

In the 2016 election, number of ballot initiatives voters across the U.S. approved to reduce the amount of money in politics and empower ordinary voters over wealthy donors: nearly 2 dozen

Percent of Americans who assign a lot of blame for dysfunction in the political system to "wealthy political donors" and "money in politics": 65

Percent who believe money in politics is at least somewhat to blame: 98

(Click on figure to go to source.)

© 2017 Institute for Southern Studies

THE LAST FIREWALL AGAINST THE LIES

Independent media has become the last firewall against government and corporate lies.   Yet, with frightening regularity, independent media sources are losing funding, closing down or being blacked out by Google and Facebook.  Never before has independent media been more endangered.  If you believe in Common Dreams, if you believe in people-powered independent media, please support our critical Winter campaign now and help us fight—with truths—against the lies that would smother our democracy. Please help keep Common Dreams alive and growing.

Support Common DreamsSupport Common Dreams

Sue Sturgis

Sue Sturgis

Sue Sturgis is the Director and regular contributor to the Institute for Southern Study's online magazine, Facing South, with a focus on energy and environmental issues. Sue is the author or co-author of five Institute reports, including Faith in the Gulf (Aug/Sept 2008), Hurricane Katrina and the Guiding Principles on Internal Displacement (January 2008) and Blueprint for Gulf Renewal (Aug/Sept 2007). Sue holds a Masters in Journalism from New York University.

Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Citizens United, Campaign Finance