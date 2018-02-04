Give Trump More Nuclear Weapons and More Ways to Use Them? Not a Good Idea

The Obama administration had sought to limit the role of nuclear weapons, so that the only use of the bomb would be to deter its use by others. As he left office, Vice President Joe Biden said , "President Obama and I are confident we can deter -- and defend ourselves and our allies against -- non-nuclear threats through other means." Moreover, Biden said that, "it's hard to envision a plausible scenario in which the first use of nuclear weapons by the United States would be necessary. Or make sense."

President Trump is now taking us in the opposite, dangerous direction. The Trump administration wants to expand the role of nukes to respond to "nonnuclear strategic attacks," including cyberattacks , and use them first in a crisis. As a result, we could have President Trump launching a first strike nuclear attack over a Russian or Chinese computer hack.

This is crazy . As bad as a major cyberattack could be, it would pale in comparison to a nuclear attack. Threatening nuclear attack against, say, Russia, in response to a cyberattack, would just invite a massive nuclear attack against the United States. Millions would die, the world economy would collapse and civilization as we know it could come to a screeching halt.

With the most powerful conventional and cyber military force in the world, the United States has no need to respond with nukes. But others might. Thus we should be working toward a global norm against nuclear use, not lowering the nuclear threshold. Moreover, cyberattacks are particularly hard to retaliate against, since it is difficult to definitively establish where the attack came from.

Even before the final NPR was released, the Pentagon was having trouble defending its policy. On January 31, Gen. Paul Selva, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, tried to explain that the United States would not respond to "any" cyberattack with nukes, but possibly to cyberattacks "with strategic consequences." This just raises new questions. Who decides what constitutes strategic consequences?

New nuclear weapons

The Trump administration wants to build two new types of nuclear weapons that it suggests are more likely to be used. Both types, a ballistic missile and a cruise missile, would be deployed at sea and would have a lower explosive yield than some others, but that does not make them any less dangerous. In fact, the administration says it wants these new weapons so it can make more credible nuclear threats.

On the defensive yet again, Selva said that having low-yield nuclear weapons does not "in and of itself lower the threshold for use of nuclear weapons."