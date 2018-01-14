A Year in Foreign Affairs: Trump as a Two-Year-Old

Have you ever seen a four-year-old and a two-year-old playing together with blocks?

The four-year-old has the fine motor skills to be able to balance one block on top of another, slowly, meticulously building a small structure.

The two-year-old doesn’t have the skills to build. Neither does it possess the patience to learn the skills. The only power it has is the power to destroy.

So, the two-year-old gleefully kicks over the tower the four-year-old has so carefully constructed. “M…O…M….”

Anyone with children, or even anyone who has simply watched children, will recognize this story.

This little parable provides an insight into Trump’s first year in foreign policy. The four-year-old is the existing world order. Over seven decades, it has patiently, meticulously constructed an international order with institutions and relations that, though flawed, is tolerably stable and serves the interests of the U.S. and much of the rest of the world.

Trump is the two-year-old. He has neither the maturity, the intellect, the character, the patience, or even the desire to build on this order. The only power he has is the power to destroy. The record of his first year in office reflects this. Consider:

We could go on and on…lauding dictators in Saudi Arabia and Philippines while bashing allies in Europe…backing the recent palace coup in Saudi Arabia, one of the most repressive, literally medieval, states in the world…peremptorily pulling out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership…publicly humiliating his own Secretary of State...

It is hard to image how so much damage to America’s long-term interests could be inflicted so quickly, so widely, so deeply, and by someone who claims to want to Make America Great Again. But building is hard. Destroying is easy. Just ask any two-year-old.