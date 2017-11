A Vote For This Tax Plan Is A Vote Against Women And Families

Tax plans can be hard to decipher, but with each passing day, women and moms across the country understand more clearly how the GOP tax plans — both the US Senate and the House versions -- will affect their families and our economy.

At MomsRising, we hear from moms -- from Alaska to Alabama -- every day and they are telling us they are terrified. Over the last few weeks, we've seen rumblings of concern turn to full-fledged alarm about what this tax plan will mean for America's women. Their worries are certainly justified.