A Vote For This Tax Plan Is A Vote Against Women And Families

Because of this rising wealth inequality, MIT economist Peter Temin recently pointed out that we're regressing to developing nation status. This doesn't bode well for our future economic success as a country.

One example of how the House and Senate tax plans bolster income inequality is their treatment of "pass through" business income. Although "pass through" tax changes are being sold as a benefit to small businesses and Main Street, it turns out these changes would greatly benefit the already-wealthy -- like Donald Trump, who is lobbying for this -- while only about 2% of households with incomes below $100,000, the true small business owners, would get any tax benefit at all. In fact, it's the top 1% who gain the vast majority of the benefit from "pass-throughs." This isn't Main Street being helped. This is Wall Street getting a handout.

By doubling down on wealth inequality, the GOP tax plan would jeopardize the health, financial stability, and future of millions of women and families across our country while growing our national debt over the next decade by over $1.3 trillion in the House version; estimates on the Senate bill range from $1.4 to $1.6 trillion , according to the Penn-Wharton Budget Model. It will leave a legacy of debt our children will spend their lives trying to pay off.

The women of America know that it's not OK to raise taxes for millions of people while gutting essential provisions that boost our access to health care, education and housing, and that fuel our economy. That's not smart economic policy. We also know that it's not OK to starve the federal budget in ways that are sure to put Medicare, Medicaid, food stamps, Head Start and other essential programs on the chopping block.

It's also not OK to pretend trickle-down economics is going to work now, when it never has before.