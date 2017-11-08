The Greatest Threat to Both Koreas? Donald Trump’s Mouth

The president's over-the-top threats have made war seem like a real possibility. And war would be catastrophic.

Can Trump change course?

"Can Trump change course?"

In policy terms, the Trump administration has approached North Korea largely the same way the Obama administration has – with a heavy reliance on sanctions, appeals to China, and occasional threats.

As John Feffer explains in this short video, the primary difference is that Trump’s threats have been far more alarming, raising concerns in South Korea and beyond that war is a real possibility, despite the fact that experts universally regard it as the worst possible option. These threats are especially dangerous on a peninsula where U.S. wartime actions left an indelible impression on both sides of the DMZ.

There remains, however, a diplomatic alternative, which the Obama administration never seriously pursued. Can Trump change course?

Video by Victoria Borneman and Peter Certo.

© 2017 Foreign Policy In Focus

John Feffer

John Feffer

John Feffer is the co-director of Foreign Policy In Focus at the Institute for Policy Studies in Washington, D.C. and a TomDispatch regular. Feffer is the author of the new dystopian novel, Splinterlands (a Dispatch Books original with Haymarket Books), which Publishers Weekly hails as "a chilling, thoughtful, and intuitive warning."

