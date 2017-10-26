Jane Doe Releases a Statement Post-Abortion: 'People I Don't Even Know Are Trying to Make Me Change My Mind'

After a long legal battle, Jane Doe, the unidentified, undocumented 17-year-old girl who sued the Trump administration for blocking her request to obtain an abortion, has successfully terminated her pregnancy.

Last week, a federal judge ordered the Trump administration to allow Doe to obtain an abortion. Doe was 15 weeks pregnant and, according to Texas (where she entered the United States) state law, abortions after 20 weeks are prohibited. The DOJ filed an appeal, and on Friday a three-panel member of the appeals court delayed Doe’s abortion until Oct. 31. However, the ACLU filed an appeal with the full court, which on Tuesday ruled that the government must grant Doe an abortion “without delay.”

Statement from Jane Doe, via her guardian

My name is not Jane Doe, but I am a Jane Doe.

I’m a 17 year old girl that came to this country to make a better life for myself. My journey wasn’t easy, but I came here with hope in my heart to build a life I can be proud of. I dream about studying, becoming a nurse, and one day working with the elderly.

When I was detained, I was placed in a shelter for children. It was there that I was told I was pregnant. I knew immediately what was best for me then, as I do now – that I’m not ready to be a parent. Thanks to my lawyers, Rochelle Garza and Christine Cortez, and with the help of Jane’s Due Process, I went before a judge and was given permission to end my pregnancy without my parents’ consent. I was nervous about appearing in court, but I was treated very kindly. I am grateful that the judge agreed with my decision and granted the bypass.

While the government provides for most of my needs at the shelter, they have not allowed me to leave to get an abortion. Instead, they made me see a doctor that tried to convince me not to abort and to look at sonograms. People I don’t even know are trying to make me change my mind. I made my decision and that is between me and God. Through all of this, I have never changed my mind.

No one should be shamed for making the right decision for themselves. I would not tell any other girl in my situation what they should do. That decision is hers and hers alone.

I’ve been waiting for more than a month since I made my decision. It has been very difficult to wait in the shelter for news that the judges in Washington, D.C. have given me permission to proceed with my decision. I am grateful for this, and I ask that the government accept it. Please stop delaying my decision any longer.

My lawyers have told me that people around the country have been calling and writing to show support for me. I am touched by this show of love from people I may never know and from a country I am just beginning to know – to all of you, thank you.

This is my life, my decision. I want a better future. I want justice.