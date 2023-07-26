Threat of AMOC Collapse Begs Question: If Not Now, Then When? If Not Us, Then Who?

If the searing heat and record flooding aren’t enough to get us moving toward a net-zero carbon world, then surely waking up to the news that the Atlantic meridional overturning circulation (AMOC) could potentially collapse within three years is just the ticket.

So far this summer, extreme heat has killed hundreds of people in Mexico, Greece, Cyprus, Algeria, Spain, Italy, and China. Greece is once again on fire, Nova Scotia is under water, and the hottest day ever recorded on Earth was broken not once, not twice, but three days in a row.

Then on July 26, 2023, people around the world woke up to the worst possible news imaginable: The AMOC is likely to collapse by the middle of the century, with a timescale for collapse between 2025 and 2095. Some people will perhaps not understand the magnitude of what this means, so let’s start at the beginning.

“This study is yet another warning that we should be doing everything in our power to accelerate action to decarbonize the economy and get to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions as soon as possible.”

What is the AMOC? It is a complex system of currents responsible for keeping our climate relatively stable and transporting carbon and nutrients. As warm water near the ocean surface gets pushed northwards, it warms Europe on its way to the North Pole, where it forms sea ice. The salt gets left in the ocean, and, due to its salinity, it becomes dense and then drops to the ocean floor, where it moves south before being pulled back up to the surface to warm up again. This cycle can take around 1,000 years to complete, yet research in 2021 warned that the AMOC “could be close to a critical transition to its weak circulation mode,” where it will slow even further. Fast forward just two years, and the new study is alarming climate scientists even further. So, we know what it is, but what will happen if it collapses?