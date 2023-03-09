To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

ProsperUS Commends President’s Budget, Pushes for More Public Investment

Claire Guzdar, spokesperson for the ProsperUS coalition, released the below statement following the release of President Biden’s budget for the 2024 fiscal year:

"President Biden’s budget is driven by what we know works: investments in the people who keep our economy running. Lowering costs for families, strengthening Medicare and Social Security, and delivering investments in health care, housing, and climate are key to widespread prosperity and economic growth.

"President Biden must now fight to enact this budget and continue to reject dangerous calls for austerity and cuts to programs that strengthen our communities and our economy."

ProsperUS is a coalition of movement groups, labor organizations, think tanks, experts, and advocates that believes government should invest in people.

