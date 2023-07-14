July, 14 2023, 10:25am EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact:
Ashley Siefert Nunes at UCS, asiefert@ucsusa.org
Nearly 120 Million People in US Under Extreme Weather Alerts as Heat Dome Descends, Summer Danger Season Off to Brutal Start
For the first time this year, nearly 120 million people in the United States and its territories, are threatened by what the Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS) has deemed “Danger Season”—the time roughly from May through October in the Northern Hemisphere when climate change impacts in the United States are at their peak and increasingly likely to collide with one another.
Aided by El Niño, large swaths of the U.S. South, West and Southwest regions are already experiencing extreme heat, with temperatures slated to rise even further in that part of the country and extend further east as a heat dome expands this weekend and into next week. Some places may see the heat index, or “feels like” temperature, set records by exceeding 120 degrees Fahrenheit, threatening people’s health and lives while also placing tremendous pressure on the electric grid as people increase their air conditioning use.
While this heat will affect roughly one-third of people living in the United States, those experiencing poverty or homelessness, people (often people of color) living in urban heat islands, elderly adults, small children, people with cardiovascular and other health conditions, outdoor workers, and people facing electricity shut-offs are at particularly grave risk. Additionally, parts of the Northeast remain flooded from abnormally heavy rains earlier this week and some southern states are still under flood alerts.
Meanwhile, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has confirmed that this June was the hottest on record globally and, according to the United Nations, the hottest global average temperature ever was experienced in the first week of July. Ocean temperatures, including in the Atlantic, are also off-the-charts high with the danger to coral reefs proving particularly acute, and sea ice is at record lows, especially in the Antarctic. Furthermore, climate change-driven extreme heat, flooding and wildfires are being experienced by billions of people around the world.
To be extremely clear: this is not normal. Decades of dependence on fossil fuels, decades of deception and obstruction on the part of the fossil fuel industry, and decades of inaction by policymakers who have been in their thrall have landed us where we are today. This has to stop.
For more information, check out UCS’ Danger Season map, which tracks heat, wildfire weather, storm and flooding alerts. Since May 1, 43% of the extreme heat alerts were made more likely by climate change. The map also shows that nearly 34% of the people who are today under extreme weather alerts live in areas designated as disadvantaged. Climate extremes are intersecting with long-standing socioeconomic challenges and racial inequities to further heighten mounting risks.
With extreme heat on the rise because of climate change, it is critical that policymakers and regulators take steps to ensure our communities are protected and our infrastructure is more resilient to extreme weather; that fossil fuels are quickly and sharply phased down while we rapidly transition to clean energy; and fossil fuel companies are held accountable for the damage their products have caused. The United States must also take responsibility for its role in driving the climate crisis as the largest historical emitter by providing adequate climate financing and addressing loss and damage in low-income nations facing crushing climate extremes.
Below are UCS experts available to discuss current and anticipated extreme weather events in the United States; their impact on the grid; and relevant local, states, national, and international policies needed to address the climate crisis:
- Dr. Rachel Cleetus, the policy director and lead economist in the Climate and Energy Program at UCS. She is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Click here to view her biography.
- Dr. Kristina Dahl, a principal climate scientist at UCS. She is based in San Francisco, California. Click here to view her biography.
- Dr. Juan Declet-Barreto, a senior social scientist for climate vulnerability at UCS. He is based in Washington, D.C. and is fluent in English and Spanish. Click here to view his biography.
- Dr. Brenda Ekwurzel, the director of climate science and a senior climate scientist at UCS. She is based in Washington, D.C. Click here to view her biography.
- Michael Jacobs, a senior energy analyst. He is based in the Boston area. Click here to view hisbiography.
- Julie McNamara, a deputy policy director in the Climate and Energy Program at UCS. She is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Click here to view her biography.
- Erika Spanger-Siegfried, the director of strategic analytics in the Climate and Energy Program at UCS. She is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Click here to view her biography.
- Shana Udvardy, a senior climate resilience policy analyst at UCS. She is based in Washington, D.C. Click here to view her biography.
Contact UCS Climate and Energy Media Manager Ashley Siefert Nunes via email at asiefert@ucsusa.org or by phone at +1 952-239-0199 to speak with a UCS scientist or analyst.
Additional UCS Resources and Analyses:
- A 2022 peer-reviewed study “Too Hot to Work,” which found that without global action to reduce heat-trapping emissions, climate change is projected to quadruple U.S. outdoor workers’ exposure to hazardous heat conditions, jeopardizing their health and placing up to $55.4 billion of their earnings at risk between now and 2065. For the interactive mapping tool, click here.
- A 2019 peer-reviewed study “Killer Heat,” which found that without global action to reduce heat-trapping emissions, the number of days per year when the “feels like” temperature exceeds 100 degrees Fahrenheit would more than double from historical levels to an average of 36 across the United States by midcentury and increase four-fold to an average of 54 by late century. To get the results for a specific city or county, use the online widget. For the interactive mapping tool, click here.
- A 2019 report titled “US Military on the Frontlines of Extreme Heat,” which found that over the next three decades military installations in the contiguous United States could average an extra month of days each year when the “feels like” temperature exceeds 100 degrees Fahrenheit.
- A 2019 UCS report titled “Farmworkers at Risk,” which evaluated the risks pesticide exposure and heat stress can pose to U.S. farmworkers’ safety.
- A fact sheet on the science connecting extreme weather events, like extreme heat, and climate change.
The Union of Concerned Scientists is the leading science-based nonprofit working for a healthy environment and a safer world. UCS combines independent scientific research and citizen action to develop innovative, practical solutions and to secure responsible changes in government policy, corporate practices, and consumer choices.
LATEST NEWS
Democrats Rally Against Military Policy Bill Over 'Extreme and Reckless' GOP Amendments
Top Democrats ripped House Republicans for using the National Defense Authorization Act to jam "their right-wing ideology down the throats of the American people."
Jul 14, 2023
News
Cuellar also backed Rep. Matt Rosendale's (R-Mont.) amendment to block the Department of Defense from covering gender-affirming care.
In opposing final passage of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), the top Democrats are joining progressive lawmakers who usually vote no on the annual military policy bill due to its sky-high and ever-rising topline. The NDAA for the coming fiscal year would authorize $886 billion in total military spending, with $842 billion going to the Pentagon.
The three leading Democrats in the House said in a joint statement late Thursday that they will vote no on an annual military policy bill that typically passes with overwhelming bipartisan support, citing Republican amendments restricting abortion access for service members and barring the Pentagon from covering gender-affirming care.
"Extreme MAGA Republicans have chosen to hijack the historically bipartisan National Defense Authorization Act to continue attacking reproductive freedom and jamming their right-wing ideology down the throats of the American people," House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), Democratic Whip Katherine Clark (D-Mass.), and Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.) said following hours of votes on mostly Republican-authored amendments.
One Democrat, Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas), voted with Republicans to attach an amendment to roll back the Pentagon's policy of reimbursing service members who travel to obtain abortion care. The amendment was sponsored by Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas), who previously served as former President Donald Trump's chief medical adviser.
Cuellar also backed Rep. Matt Rosendale's (R-Mont.) amendment to block the Department of Defense from covering gender-affirming care.
“House Republicans have turned what should be a meaningful investment in our men and women in uniform into an extreme and reckless legislative joyride," Jeffries, Clark, and Aguilar said Thursday. "The bill undermines a woman's freedom to seek abortion care, targets the rights of LGBTQ+ service members, and bans books that should otherwise be available to military families."
In opposing final passage of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), the top Democrats are joining progressive lawmakers who usually vote no on the annual military policy bill due to its sky-high and ever-rising topline. The NDAA for the coming fiscal year would authorize $886 billion in total military spending, with $842 billion going to the Pentagon.
"I was the only person to vote no on committee out of 59 on the bloated defense bill," Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) tweeted Thursday, referring to the House Armed Service's Committee's vote last month. "After amendments attacking abortion rights and trans rights, looks like my Dem colleagues may join me. Sometimes, it's okay to stand alone on principle."
Mounting Democratic opposition to the NDAA means Republicans could have to secure enough votes to pass the bill out of the House along party lines, a potentially difficult task given the intransigence of far-right members. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said Thursday that she intends to vote no after her amendment to strike $300 million in Ukraine aid from the NDAA failed to pass.
Another amendment led by Greene—a proposal to ban the U.S. government from selling or transferring cluster munitions to Ukraine—also failed Thursday, though it did receive the support of 49 Democrats, including Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), and Jim McGovern (D-Mass.).
The failure of Greene's cluster bombs amendment came after Republicans on the House Rules Committee blocked consideration of a broader proposal led by Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.) and Omar that would have prohibited the U.S. from transferring cluster munitions worldwide.
The Pentagon said Thursday that U.S. cluster munitions have arrived in Ukraine, days after President Joe Biden approved their transfer in the face of protests from human rights groups and members of his own party.
"Kevin McCarthy may be the MAGA ringmaster, but it is clear that the clowns have taken over the circus."
A final House vote on the NDAA is expected Friday. The Senate still needs to pass its version of the bill, and the two chambers must reconcile the differences.
Progressives voiced outrage over House Republicans' decision to turn the NDAA into another vehicle for their broader war on reproductive rights and LGBTQ people.
"They showed their complete disregard for our LGBTQ+ service members by adopting amendments that strip medically necessary care from transgender service members and their families, censor LGBTQ+ service members by prohibiting the display of Pride flags, and ban books that include transgender people or discuss gender identity," said Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.), chair of the Congressional Equality Caucus. "These riders cannot stand, and my colleagues and I will use every tool to get them removed during conference."
Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) noted on Twitter that Rules Committee Republicans prevented a House vote on her proposals to cut the Pentagon budget by $100 billion, rein in rampant price gouging by defense contractors, and repeal the 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force in Iraq as they advanced their attacks on abortion access, gender-affirming care, diversity programs, climate action, and more.
In scathing remarks on the House floor ahead of Thursday's votes, McGovern—the top Democrat on the House Rules Committee—blasted "MAGA wingnuts" who "threw a fit and hijacked" the NDAA to advance their far-right agenda.
"It's outrageous that a tiny minority of Republicans is getting to dictate exactly what amendments come to the floor," McGovern said. "Kevin McCarthy may be the MAGA ringmaster, but it is clear that the clowns have taken over the circus."
Keep ReadingShow Less
'Far-Right Radicalism': GOP Wants to Cut Funding for Clean Water Programs by 64%
"House Republicans should be ashamed of themselves," said one campaigner. "Their spending proposal threatens the very safety of our country's water and wastewater systems for the sake of political showmanship."
Jul 13, 2023
News
For fiscal year 2023, the CWSRF got $1,638,861,000 and the DWSRF got $1,126,101,000, including congressionally directed spending projects; for next year, House Republicans want to allocate $535,000,000 and $460,611,000, respectively—a nearly $1.8 billion cut collectively.
Reintroduced in March by U.S. Reps. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-N.J.) and Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) along with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), the WATER Act is backed by Grant's group and more than 500 other organizations.
"This is not an issue of any single municipality, but for our entire country," said Watson Coleman, pointing to water crises in Flint, Michigan, and Jackson, Mississippi. "Due to a combination of climate change, outdated infrastructure, and systemic disinvestment in our most vulnerable communities, millions of Americans risk losing access to one of the most basic necessities for human life."
Food & Water Watch executive director Wenonah Hauter noted at the time that when Congress and President Joe Biden passed the bipartisan infrastructure deal in 2021, "they provided a modest down payment on critical water improvements."
"But the investment falls far short of what our communities desperately need," she warned. "The WATER Act is a responsible, comprehensive approach to repairing our failing water and sewer systems that would provide water justice to communities large and small for decades to come. America needs the WATER Act now."
The organization's renewed demand for the legislation on Thursday came in the wake of recently released research from the U.S. Geological Survey suggesting that at least 45% of the country's tap water is contaminated by per- and polyfluorinated alkyl substances (PFAS), often called "forever chemicals" because they persist in the human body and environment for long periods.
It also followed a May ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court's right-wing majority that dramatically reduced which wetlands are covered by the Clean Water Act—a decision that Food & Water Watch legal director Tarah Heinzen said "rejects... established science in favor of corporate developers' profiteering."
The court was criticized for hearing the case as the Biden administration was still working on a new waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule, which was finalized in December. Notably, the GOP appropriations bill considered by the panel on Thursday would also repeal that regulation.
The advocacy group Food & Water Watch on Thursday called out Republicans on a U.S. House of Representatives Appropriations Committee panel for pushing a 64% cut to a pair of federal clean water funds in the next fiscal year.
"House Republicans should be ashamed of themselves," declared Mary Grant, the group's Public Water for All campaign director, in a statement. "Their spending proposal threatens the very safety of our country's water and wastewater systems for the sake of political showmanship."
The Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Subcommittee, chaired by U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson (R-Idaho), on Thursday marked up a GOP appropriations bill for fiscal year 2024. A Republican fact sheet celebrates proposed "cuts to wasteful spending" and "claw-backs of prior appropriations," highlighting that it "reins in" the Environmental Protection Agency, "limits abuse of the Endangered Species Act," and provides protections for the fossil fuel industry.
The GOP proposal would slash appropriations for the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) and Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF). The former provides low-interest loans for infrastructure projects like wastewater facilities while the latter provides assistance for initiatives like improving drinking water treatment and fixing old pipes.
Grant stressed that the targeted programs "are widely popular across the political spectrum and have historically enjoyed bipartisan support," as communities in every state rely on them "to make necessary improvements to keep water and sewer systems safe and reliable."
"We cannot allow our country to return to an era when rivers were on fire and communities across the country faced unmitigated toxic water threats."
For fiscal year 2023, the CWSRF got $1,638,861,000 and the DWSRF got $1,126,101,000, including congressionally directed spending projects; for next year, House Republicans want to allocate $535,000,000 and $460,611,000, respectively—a nearly $1.8 billion cut collectively.
"This far-right radicalism seeks to undermine the essential programs of a functioning government," Grant charged. "We cannot allow our country to return to an era when rivers were on fire and communities across the country faced unmitigated toxic water threats. The proposed cuts would leave many with unsafe water and exacerbate the nation's water affordability crisis, adding more pressure on household water bills at a time when families are already grappling with soaring costs for essential services."
The U.S. Senate, which is narrowly controlled by Democrats, "must reject this outrageous proposal out of hand," she said. "Safe water should not be a political bargaining chip, nor used to score cheap political points. Safe water is nonnegotiable."
Grant also called for passing the Water Affordability, Transparency, Equity, and Reliability (WATER) Act "to safeguard federal water funding from these foolishly political annual appropriations battles."
Reintroduced in March by U.S. Reps. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-N.J.) and Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) along with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), the WATER Act is backed by Grant's group and more than 500 other organizations.
"This is not an issue of any single municipality, but for our entire country," said Watson Coleman, pointing to water crises in Flint, Michigan, and Jackson, Mississippi. "Due to a combination of climate change, outdated infrastructure, and systemic disinvestment in our most vulnerable communities, millions of Americans risk losing access to one of the most basic necessities for human life."
"Access to safe, clean water is a human right," she added. "The American water crisis will only get worse if we fail to act. I urge all my colleagues in Congress, Democratic and Republican alike, to support this pro-humanity legislation and pass it without delay."
Food & Water Watch executive director Wenonah Hauter noted at the time that when Congress and President Joe Biden passed the bipartisan infrastructure deal in 2021, "they provided a modest down payment on critical water improvements."
"But the investment falls far short of what our communities desperately need," she warned. "The WATER Act is a responsible, comprehensive approach to repairing our failing water and sewer systems that would provide water justice to communities large and small for decades to come. America needs the WATER Act now."
The organization's renewed demand for the legislation on Thursday came in the wake of recently released research from the U.S. Geological Survey suggesting that at least 45% of the country's tap water is contaminated by per- and polyfluorinated alkyl substances (PFAS), often called "forever chemicals" because they persist in the human body and environment for long periods.
It also followed a May ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court's right-wing majority that dramatically reduced which wetlands are covered by the Clean Water Act—a decision that Food & Water Watch legal director Tarah Heinzen said "rejects... established science in favor of corporate developers' profiteering."
The court was criticized for hearing the case as the Biden administration was still working on a new waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule, which was finalized in December. Notably, the GOP appropriations bill considered by the panel on Thursday would also repeal that regulation.
Keep ReadingShow Less
Manchin Says He'll Oppose Julie Su for Labor Secretary, Citing Her 'Progressive Background'
"Julie Su has already done what Sen. Manchin says she can't," Sen. Mazie Hirono argued, noting how the nominee "brought labor and industry together to avert a potentially catastrophic port strike."
Jul 13, 2023
News
Right-wing Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin said Thursday that he'll oppose President Joe Biden's nomination of Julie Su to head the Labor Department, a move that could torpedo the progressive acting secretary's confirmation chances in a divided Senate.
Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) toldNBC News that "she's gonna have enough votes. We're gonna confirm her."
Last week, the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights reaffirmed its support for Su, tweeting that "there is no one more prepared to move into this role and lead the department as it undertakes its critical mission to protect working people."
Right-wing Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin said Thursday that he'll oppose President Joe Biden's nomination of Julie Su to head the Labor Department, a move that could torpedo the progressive acting secretary's confirmation chances in a divided Senate.
"I believe the person leading the U.S. Department of Labor should have the experience to collaboratively lead both labor and industry to forge compromises acceptable to both parties," Manchin (D-W.Va.)—a recurrent obstructor of his own party's agenda—said in a statement.
"While her credentials and qualifications are impressive, I have genuine concerns that Julie Su's more progressive background prevents her from doing this and for that reason I cannot support her nomination to serve as secretary of labor," he added.
Manchin's opposition does not necessarily sink Su's nomination. However, Sens. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) and Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) have not yet said if she will get their votes. She may not need them, as a 1946 law allows the deputy labor chief to indefinitely "perform the duties of the secretary until a successor is appointed."
Still, some Senate Democrats said they were optimistic about Su's confirmation chances.
"I think she'll be a very good labor secretary," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Tuesday. "And we're working hard to get her approved."
Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) toldNBC News that "she's gonna have enough votes. We're gonna confirm her."
Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) said in a statement that Su is "the most qualified candidate to be our next labor secretary."
"There is no one more ready and prepared to lead the department on day one than she is," Duckworth added.
As Roll Callreports:
Su's nomination has been the subject of lobbying by outside groups, according to first-quarter disclosures. At least 23 companies and interest groups lobbied on the nomination, including 10 that publicly oppose Su and nine that support her.
Groups opposing Su—including the National Restaurant Association, the National Federation of Independent Businesses, and the Flex Association, a group that represents rideshare companies—reported spending at least $3.4 million on lobbying in the first quarter of this year on the nomination and other policy issues.
Unions and civil rights groups have come to Su's defense, disclosing about $2.1 million on first-quarter lobbying spending. Supporters include the Service Employees International Union, American Federation of Government Employees, the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, and the Society for Human Resource Management.
Su, who previously served as labor secretary of California and deputy U.S. labor secretary, made a name for herself representing some of the most vulnerable workers in the nation, including as the lead attorney in a case involving Thais trafficked in a Los Angeles-area sweatshop.
The 54-year-old has been serving as acting head of the Labor Department since former Labor Secretary Marty Walsh resigned in March to take a job leading the National Hockey League Players Association.
In April, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) asserted that opposition to Su "has nothing to do with her qualifications" and "everything to do with the fact that [she] is a champion of the working class who will stand up against the forces of corporate greed."
Last week, the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights reaffirmed its support for Su, tweeting that "there is no one more prepared to move into this role and lead the department as it undertakes its critical mission to protect working people."
This is not the first time that Manchin—who is up for reelection next year and is widely suspected of considering a presidential run—has opposed one of Biden's Labor Department nominations. Along with Sinema and Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), he effectively ended David Weil's bid to head the agency's Wage and Hour Division by voting last year against advancing his nomination.
Keep ReadingShow Less
Most Popular
FINAL
DAY!
DAY!
Please Support Our
Mid-Year Campaign Today!
Mid-Year Campaign Today!