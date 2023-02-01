To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC)
Destructive Alaska Oil Expansion Has No Place in Energy Future

The Biden administration is expected to take a step toward a massive expansion of oil drilling on Alaska’s Western slope, according to media reports, with the imminent release of a final environmental impact statement on ConocoPhillips’ destructive Willow project.

Manish Bapna, president and CEO of NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council), made the following statement:

“The administration’s own findings make clear this project is a carbon bomb. It has no place in our energy future. It should be denied.

“We can’t keep drilling to the ends of the Earth while a runaway climate crisis ravages our world. We can’t keep rubber-stamping projects that lock our children into decades more dependence on destructive fuels. We can’t keep dismissing sound science.

“The administration needs to draw a line in the tundra, hold the line on carbon pollution, and speed the shift to cleaner, smarter ways to power our future.”

NRDC works to safeguard the earth--its people, its plants and animals, and the natural systems on which all life depends. We combine the power of more than three million members and online activists with the expertise of some 700 scientists, lawyers, and policy advocates across the globe to ensure the rights of all people to the air, the water, and the wild.

