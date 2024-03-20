To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

The Progressive

Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC)
Mark Drajem, Media Director:
mdrajem@nrdc.org
Elizabeth Heyd, Senior Communications Assistant:
eheyd@nrdc.org

Clean Cars Standards Deliver Cleaner Air

The Environmental Protection Agency released its latest set of clean car standards that will cut carbon emissions and other tailpipe pollutants starting in 2027. These final standards will deliver major carbon reductions, save drivers money on fuel and maintenance, and reduce asthma attacks, heart disease and other illnesses.

The following is a statement from Manish Bapna, president and CEO of NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“This is where the rubber meets the road on climate. These commonsense standards will slash the source of a fifth of the nation’s carbon footprint.

“Over time, these rules will prevent more carbon pollution than the entire U.S. economy coughs up in a year. They’ll save drivers money at the pump and cut tailpipe pollution that endangers public health.

“In the longer journey to confront the climate crisis, these standards take us in the right direction. They signal a commitment to stay the course, build on gathering momentum and see the mission through to its finish. That’s what confronting the climate crisis demands.”

Background:

Transportation is the largest source of carbon pollution in the U.S. and cars and trucks contribute more than 80 percent of those emissions. These car, SUV and pickup truck standards will cut greenhouse gas emissions by more than 7 billion tons over 2027-2055; that’s more than the total greenhouse gas emissions of the entire U.S. in one year.

The standards will also save drivers money on fuel and maintenance: EPA estimates that drivers will save up to $6,000 over the lifetime of the vehicle. A recent analysis from Atlas Public Policy found that buying, fueling and maintaining an electric vehicle is less expensive than a similar gasoline model across all light-vehicle types. In many cases, the EV sticker price is about the same as that of a gasoline vehicle.

These EPA pollution standards will be followed in the coming weeks by the Department of Transportation’s fuel economy standards. These two separate rules do different things and have different goals, but they also work in tandem to ensure that cars are cleaner and are less reliant on oil.

NRDC works to safeguard the earth--its people, its plants and animals, and the natural systems on which all life depends. We combine the power of more than three million members and online activists with the expertise of some 700 scientists, lawyers, and policy advocates across the globe to ensure the rights of all people to the air, the water, and the wild.

