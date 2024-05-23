May, 23 2024, 09:23am EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact: Tel: +1-212-216-1832,Email:,hrwpress@hrw.org
Biden Should Oppose US Sanctions on ICC
Uphold Independence of International Criminal Court, Rights Groups Say
US President Joe Biden should oppose threats and calls for punitive actions against the International Criminal Court (ICC), 121 human rights and civil society groups said today in a letter to President Biden.
On May 20, 2024, the court’s prosecutor announced that he was seeking arrest warrants for three leaders of Hamas and two senior Israeli officials. Some members of the US Congress have threatened to retaliate against the ICC, including by imposing sanctions against court officers, if the court moves forward with arrest warrants against Israeli officials in its Palestine investigation.
Although the United States is not a member of the ICC, Republican and Democratic administrations have supported the court in specific cases, and the US government has assisted with the arrest of suspects wanted by the court. The Biden administration has recognized the court’s essential role in addressing serious international crimes in Ukraine and in Darfur, Sudan.
In the May 22 letter to the White House, the groups urged President Biden to reject attacks on the court, calling the previous US administration’s sanctions against the prosecutor’s predecessor an affront to justice. “The previous administration’s sanctions against [ICC officials] … aligned the United States with authoritarian tactics of threatening judges and independent judicial institutions,” the groups said in their letter.
President Biden should “oppose any legislative efforts to undermine the ICC, and to make clear that regardless of its views on specific ICC investigations, the United States continues to support independent international justice mechanisms,” the groups said.
The text of the letter and its signatories is available here.
Activists Arrested as Debt Collective Demands US 'Fund Education, Not Genocide'
"Our government always finds money for war, but never finds enough when it comes to canceling student debt or funding public education," Rep. Cori Bush told the Capitol Hill rally.
May 22, 2024
More than a dozen members of the debtors' union and activist group Debt Collective were arrested Wednesday at a Capitol Hill protest demanding that U.S. President Joe Biden "fund education, not genocide."
Debt Collective members marched from the U.S. Department of Education to the Capitol, where they unfurled banners with messages including "You Are Not a Loan" and "1,700,000,000,000" the approximate dollar amount of all U.S. educational debt. Democratic Congresswomen Cori Bush of Missouri and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan attended and addressed the rally.
"As we stand here today, there are 43 million people whose collective debt burden stands at a staggering $1.75 trillion dollars. Shame," said Bush. "At the same time, our defense budget is over $880 billion per year, which could pay for our student debt crisis in two years."
"If we prioritize our communities the way we prioritize endless war, we could wipe out all student debt, we could end the unhoused crisis, we can fund Medicare for All, we could fund the Green New Deal, and we could provide universal school meals," she continued. "Instead, we are constantly, constantly told... by our leaders that 'we don't have the money. How are ya gonna pay for it? We don't have the money to invest in our own people and our people's basic needs.'"
But these are the same people, the same leaders, who will easily and readily send tens of billions of dollars of taxpayer money for endless war and genocide," Bush added.
Tlaib said that "it seems like over and over again, our country seems to find funds... when it comes to endless wars."
"Why is it that our president... moves with urgency to use every single tool at his disposal to bypass Congress to send more weapons to that genocidal maniac Netanyahu," she added—a reference to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanuyahu—"and why can't we do that same thing for the 40 million Americans still waiting for help with their student loans?"
"The president of the United States holds great power. President Biden has used his authority to send billions of dollars of weapons to Israel," the group noted. "Israel's military offensive has cost at least 34,000 lives in less than a year."
Debt Collective continued:
And yet, when it comes to relieving 45 million Americans of crushing student debt—an action that would not cost the federal government a dime but would actually boost the economy for everyone—President Biden has held back. Although has used his executive authority swiftly and with conviction to approve millions of dollars emergency weapons sales to Israel, he refused to take bold, urgent action to cancel all student debt.
"Instead, Biden has slow-walked student debt cancellation through bureaucratic rulemaking processes, scattering drops of relief here and there along the way. One in 10 debtors have had their debts canceled; 9 in 10 are still waiting," the group said. "With a flick of a pen, President Biden could cancel all student debt. Why the delay?"
"We demand the president use his executive powers to cancel all student debt, and to do so with intensity, speed, and moral conviction —not use those powers to authorize Israel's destruction of Palestine," Debt Collective added. "Invest in education, divest from genocide."
"The rally comes as Biden is running for reelection against former President Donald Trump, a Republican expected to roll backthe Democrat's limited actions so far to provide student debt relief.
Alito's Beach House Flew Second Flag Linked to Jan. 6, Christian Nationalism
"What is it going to take for Congress to rein in this out-of-control Supreme Court?" asked one critic. "Sen. Durbin should begin an immediate investigation into Justice Alito's behavior."
May 22, 2024
"The call for insurrection is coming from inside the beach house."
As Republican political leaders push Christian nationalism, The New York Timesreported Wednesday that an "Appeal to Heaven" flag was flown last summer at the New Jersey vacation home of right-wing U.S. Supreme Justice Samuel Alito.
The revelation comes as Alito is under fire for an upside-down American flag displayed outside his Virginia residence shortly after the January 6, 2021 insurrection and just before President Joe Biden's inauguration—which was exposed by the newspaper last week and sparked calls for the justice to recuse himself from cases involving the U.S. Capitol attack or 2020 presidential election. Alito blamed his wife for that display.
"The call for insurrection is coming from inside the beach house."
The Appeal to Heaven flag, "like the inverted U.S. flag, was carried by rioters at the Capitol," the Times explained Wednesday. "Also known as the Pine Tree flag, it dates back to the Revolutionary War, but largely fell into obscurity until recent years and is now a symbol of support for former President Donald J. Trump, for a religious strand of the 'Stop the Steal' campaign, and for a push to remake American government in Christian terms."
According to the paper:
Three photographs obtained by The New York Times, along with accounts from a half-dozen neighbors and passers-by, show that the Appeal to Heaven flag was aloft at the Alito home on Long Beach Island in July and September of 2023. A Google street view image from late August also shows the flag.
The photographs, each taken independently, are from four different dates. It is not clear whether the flag was displayed continuously during those months or how long it was flown overall.
While both Alito and the high court declined to comment, critics of the justice were quick to weigh in.
"The call for insurrection is coming from inside the beach house," declared Sarah Lipton-Lubet, president of Take Back the Court Action Fund. "Samuel Alito is giving Democratic leaders a rare second chance to prove that their concern for our democracy is sincere and that they are going to fight for Americans who have understandably lost faith in this court."
"How many more anti-American flags does Alito have to fly before Congress draws a line in the sand?" she asked, urging Democrats to subpoena not only Alito but also embattled conservative Justice Clarence Thomas and Chief Justice John Roberts.
Indivisible co-executive director Ezra Levin directed his response to the news at Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin (D-Ill.).
"You have to hand it to the free press, but this is an embarrassment for the lazy Democratic leadership of the Judiciary Committee," said Levin. "The fact that a newspaper exposed Alito's troubling use of the same 'Appeal to Heaven' flag carried by insurrectionists on January 6th in mere days should light a fire under Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin."
"As the Supreme Court readies to rule on Trump's criminal liability for attempting to overturn the results of the election and the prosecution of over 300 January 6th rioters, Durbin has a responsibility to use every ounce of subpoena and investigative power he has to uncover just how compromised Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas are," he argued. "For the sake of our democracy, Durbin's continued inaction here isn't an option and it's time he heard that message loud and clear."
Members of the group are caravaning across Illinois in a recreational vehicle—an overt nod to Thomas' controversial motor coach—to pressure Durbin "to use the tools that are afforded to him," in the words of Jessica Motsinger with Indivisible Metro East.
(Photo: Indivisible)
Stand Up America managing director of policy and political affairs Brett Edkins on Wednesday demanded swift action from Durbin as well as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).
"If Justice Alito had any shame, he would recuse himself from all cases involving January 6th," Edkins said. "His actions don't just cast doubts on his ability to 'faithfully and impartially' administer justice, they show him for what he is: a MAGA extremist."
"What is it going to take for Congress to rein in this out-of-control Supreme Court? Our fundamental freedoms and the integrity of our judiciary are at stake," he added. "Senate Majority Leader Schumer should bring a binding code of conduct for the Supreme Court to a vote on the Senate floor immediately, and Sen. Durbin should begin an immediate investigation into Justice Alito's behavior."
'Crucial': FCC Proposes Forcing Disclosure of AI Use in Political Ads
"Americans expect and deserve to know whether the content they see on our public airwaves is real or AI-generated content—especially as the technology is increasingly being used to mislead voters," one advocate said.
May 22, 2024
Amid the U.S. political primary season and mounting fears of how artificial intelligence can be abused to influence elections, the Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday unveiled a proposal to force the disclosure of AI use in campaign advertising.
"As artificial intelligence tools become more accessible, the commission wants to make sure consumers are fully informed when the technology is used," said FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel in a statement. "Today, I've shared with my colleagues a proposal that makes clear consumers have a right to know when AI tools are being used in the political ads they see, and I hope they swiftly act on this issue."
Rosenworcel's office explained that the proposal aims to increase transparency by:
- Seeking comment on whether to require an on-air disclosure and written disclosure in broadcasters' political files when there is AI-generated content in political ads;
- Proposing to apply the disclosure rules to both candidate and issue advertisements;
- Requesting comment on a specific definition of AI-generated content; and
- Proposing to apply the disclosure requirements to broadcasters and entities that engage in origination programming, including cable operators, satellite TV and radio providers, and section 325(c) permittees.
The FCC earlier this year took action regarding AI use in robocalls—following a recording that mimicked U.S. President Joe Biden's voice just before the New Hampshire primary—but the agency lacks the authority to regulate internet or social media ads.
While Rosenworcel's Wednesday announcement is just a step toward new restrictions, it was lauded by advocacy groups.
"Americans expect and deserve to know whether the content they see on our public airwaves is real or AI-generated content—especially as the technology is increasingly being used to mislead voters," said Ishan Mehta, Common Cause's Media and Democracy Program director, in a statement. "This rulemaking is welcome news as the use of deceptive AI and deepfakes threaten our democracy and is already being used to erode trust in our institutions and our elections."
"We have seen the impact of AI in politics in the form of primary ads using AI voices and images, and in robocalls during the primary in New Hampshire," he continued, commending the commission and its chair. "It is imperative that regulations around political advertising keep pace with the onward march of new and evolving technologies."
Congress and the Federal Election Commission should "follow the FCC's lead and take proactive steps to protect our democracy from very serious threats posed by AI," Mehta argued, noting Common Cause's comments calling on the FEC "to amend its regulation on 'fraudulent misrepresentation' to include 'deliberately false artificial intelligence-generated content in campaign ads or other communications.'"
"The FCC is modeling how federal regulators should be proactively addressing the threats that deepfakes and artificial intelligence pose to election integrity."
Robert Weissman, president of Public Citizen, similarly thanked the FCC for its step and called on others to do more.
"With deepfake technology fast evolving, the 2024 election is virtually certain to see a wave of political deepfakes that confuse and defraud voters, swing elections, and sow chaos if governmental authorities fail to act. That's why the FCC action is so important," he said. "As the proposal is honed and finalized, the FCC should require advertisers to disclose the use of AI in the ads themselves, not just require a note to files maintained by broadcasters.
"Prominent, real-time disclosure is the essential standard to protect voters from being deceived and defrauded," Weissman asserted. "The FCC action is especially crucial because absent a new rule from the FCC, broadcasters believe under existing law they are unable to refuse political ads or demand alterations or disclosures."
He also said that "the FCC is modeling how federal regulators should be proactively addressing the threats that deepfakes and artificial intelligence pose to election integrity. We need the Federal Election Commission—and Congress—to follow the FCC's lead and take aggressive, proactive action. No one wins with deepfake chaos, and we don't need to sit back and let it happen."
The FEC chair said in January that the agency was expected to act on AI rules by early summer. Critics including Weissman suggested that was far too slow. The Public Citizen leader said at the time that "the FEC's slow-walking of the political deepfake issue threatens our democracy."
