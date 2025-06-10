Trump 'Crossed the Line': House Dem Says Actions in LA Are Impeachable Offenses

U.S. Congressional Black Caucus Chair Yvette Clarke, a Democrat from New York, said on Tuesday that U.S. President Donald Trump's moves to send in National Guard troops and Marines in response to protests in Los Angeles rise to the level of impeachable offenses.

Protests began on Friday to oppose federal immigration raids on workplaces.

Clarke made the remarks while speaking at a Tri-Caucus press conference on Tuesday that was convened to address Trump's recent actions around the protests. The Tri-Caucus includes the Congressional Black Caucus, Congressional Hispanic Caucus, and Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus.

Asked by a reporter if she believes Trump's actions around the Los Angeles protests rise to the level of impeachable offenses, Clarke said: "I do. I believe it is. I definitely believe it is, but we'll cross that bridge when we get to it."

According to an NBC News write-up of her remarks, Clarke also said that "this president has crossed the line" and called Trump's decision to deploy Marines to Los Angeles a "waste of taxpayer dollars."

On Monday, a day before the press conference, Clarke released a statement calling Trump's deployment of Marines an "authoritarian escalation unlike any before in American history."

"This all started with peaceful protests against the inhumane kidnapping of our immigrant neighbors. The LAPD had largely contained this situation before it was exacerbated by National Guardsmen whom the president illegally seized control over," said Clarke, referencing the Los Angeles Police Department. "And now, under the pretense of crushing the very chaos he created, the president has ordered 700 active-duty Marines to engage in so-called law enforcement, which they have no legal or ethical right to conduct."

Two House Democrats have launched impeachment efforts this year, though they have not gained traction with the broader Democratic caucus.

Trump was impeached twice by the House of Representatives during his first term, but in both cases he was acquitted by the Senate. Both chambers of Congress are now controlled by the Republican Party.