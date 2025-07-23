Trump White House Staffers Own Up to $2.2 Million in Big Oil Stock: Watchdog

A new report from a government watchdog details how more than a dozen Trump White House staffers collectively own millions of dollars worth of stock in major oil companies.

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) reviewed financial disclosure forms of White House staffers and discovered that 17 of them own stocks in BP, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil, Marathon Petroleum, Phillips 66, Shell, TotalEnergies, or Valero Energy.

The values of individual staffers' stock holdings range from $820,036 up to $2,250,000, and the staffers collectively hold up to $845,000 worth of Chevron shares, $505,000 worth of ExxonMobil shares, and $300,000 in Marathon shares.

"The 17 aides invested in Big Oil companies work across the White House from communications staffers like Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and Presidential Speechwriter Samuel Mangold-Lenett to policy staffers like Special Assistants to the President for Political Affairs Ashley Walukevich and Christopher Escobedo and Senior Policy Advisor to the Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Kara Frederick," writes CREW. "Other notable holders include economic policy staffers, deputy counsels to the president, and a legislative staffer."

As CREW notes, the oil and gas industry spent an estimated $75 million last year to boost Trump's campaign and his administration has rewarded these companies by taking a hatchet to multiple environmental regulations and renewable energy initiatives. Trump earlier this month signed a Republican-passed budget bill that rolled back green energy tax credits that had been enacted as part of the Inflation Reduction Act passed by Democrats and signed into law by former President Joe Biden in 2022.

In addition to ending the tax credits, the administration has been shutting down projects aimed at building out America's green energy infrastructure. On Wednesday, for instance, the U.S. Department of Energy terminated loan guarantees for the Grain Belt Express, a high-voltage direct current transmission line that was being built to link wind and solar capacity throughout Kansas and Missouri.