No, the US 'Military Did Not Enter California' Where They 'Turned on the Water'

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER
Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.
5
#000000
#FFFFFF
To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.
Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.
"The federal government restarted federal water pumps after they were offline for maintenance for three days," the state's water agency clarified in response to Trump lie. "State water supplies in Southern California remain plentiful."
Officials in California were forced to correct a fresh lie by U.S. President Donald Trump late Monday night after he falsely claimed in a social media post that the U.S. military had "just entered" the state "under emergency powers" and "turned on the water" he suggested had been turned off in relation to a "fake environmental argument."
Trump has been repeatedly critical of the management of California's management of water resources and environmental protection policies in the context of devastating fires that have ravaged southern portions of the state over the last month. The state's Department of Water Resources responded to the president's false claim, shortly after it was posted, with a clarification.
"The military did not enter California," the CA-DWR said. "The federal government restarted federal water pumps after they were offline for maintenance for three days. State water supplies in Southern California remain plentiful."
Over the weekend, Trump made public an executive order he claimed was designed to maximize water supplies, but critics said it's true purpose was to override state policies.
In a statement last week, the Association of California Water Agencies, the largest statewide coalition of public water agencies in the United States, pushed back against claims by Republican politicians that water management was the reason behind wildfire destruction in the Los Angeles area over recent weeks.
"Water supply has not hindered firefighting efforts," said the ACWA. "Reservoirs in California are at or above average storage levels for this time of year, thanks in part to years of proactive water management."
The agency, however, did cite the growing threat of the climate crisis, which it said was "increasing the frequency and intensity of climate-driven disasters, including storms, floods, droughts, and catastrophic wildfires."
That growing threat, explained the coalition, is why "its member agencies have advocated during the past two decades for further state and federal investment into advancing forest and headwaters health.”
Political revenge. Mass deportations. Project 2025. Unfathomable corruption. Attacks on Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid. Pardons for insurrectionists. An all-out assault on democracy.
Republicans in Congress are scrambling to give Trump broad new powers to strip the tax-exempt status of any nonprofit he doesn’t like by declaring it a “terrorist-supporting organization.” Trump has already begun filing lawsuits against news outlets that criticize him. At Common Dreams, we won’t back down, but we must get ready for whatever Trump and his thugs throw at us.
As a people-powered nonprofit news outlet, we cover issues the corporate media never will, but we can only continue with our readers’ support. By donating today, please help us fight the dangers of a second Trump presidency.
Officials in California were forced to correct a fresh lie by U.S. President Donald Trump late Monday night after he falsely claimed in a social media post that the U.S. military had "just entered" the state "under emergency powers" and "turned on the water" he suggested had been turned off in relation to a "fake environmental argument."
Trump has been repeatedly critical of the management of California's management of water resources and environmental protection policies in the context of devastating fires that have ravaged southern portions of the state over the last month. The state's Department of Water Resources responded to the president's false claim, shortly after it was posted, with a clarification.
"The military did not enter California," the CA-DWR said. "The federal government restarted federal water pumps after they were offline for maintenance for three days. State water supplies in Southern California remain plentiful."
Over the weekend, Trump made public an executive order he claimed was designed to maximize water supplies, but critics said it's true purpose was to override state policies.
In a statement last week, the Association of California Water Agencies, the largest statewide coalition of public water agencies in the United States, pushed back against claims by Republican politicians that water management was the reason behind wildfire destruction in the Los Angeles area over recent weeks.
"Water supply has not hindered firefighting efforts," said the ACWA. "Reservoirs in California are at or above average storage levels for this time of year, thanks in part to years of proactive water management."
The agency, however, did cite the growing threat of the climate crisis, which it said was "increasing the frequency and intensity of climate-driven disasters, including storms, floods, droughts, and catastrophic wildfires."
That growing threat, explained the coalition, is why "its member agencies have advocated during the past two decades for further state and federal investment into advancing forest and headwaters health.”
Officials in California were forced to correct a fresh lie by U.S. President Donald Trump late Monday night after he falsely claimed in a social media post that the U.S. military had "just entered" the state "under emergency powers" and "turned on the water" he suggested had been turned off in relation to a "fake environmental argument."
Trump has been repeatedly critical of the management of California's management of water resources and environmental protection policies in the context of devastating fires that have ravaged southern portions of the state over the last month. The state's Department of Water Resources responded to the president's false claim, shortly after it was posted, with a clarification.
"The military did not enter California," the CA-DWR said. "The federal government restarted federal water pumps after they were offline for maintenance for three days. State water supplies in Southern California remain plentiful."
Over the weekend, Trump made public an executive order he claimed was designed to maximize water supplies, but critics said it's true purpose was to override state policies.
In a statement last week, the Association of California Water Agencies, the largest statewide coalition of public water agencies in the United States, pushed back against claims by Republican politicians that water management was the reason behind wildfire destruction in the Los Angeles area over recent weeks.
"Water supply has not hindered firefighting efforts," said the ACWA. "Reservoirs in California are at or above average storage levels for this time of year, thanks in part to years of proactive water management."
The agency, however, did cite the growing threat of the climate crisis, which it said was "increasing the frequency and intensity of climate-driven disasters, including storms, floods, droughts, and catastrophic wildfires."
That growing threat, explained the coalition, is why "its member agencies have advocated during the past two decades for further state and federal investment into advancing forest and headwaters health.”