Alarm as Trump Reportedly Plans to Send Tens of Millions to Israel-Backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation

The anti-poverty group Oxfam America has issued a forceful response to reporting that the Trump administration plans to give tens of millions dollars to the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, an Israeli-backed aid organization which uses private U.S. military firms and whose rollout the United Nations and international aid groups have strongly objected to.

Reuters was first to report on Tuesday that the Trump administration plans to give $30 million to the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF). A document reviewed by the outlet shows that the amount was authorized last week under a "priority directive" from the White House and the U.S. Department of State. Per Reuters, $7 million has already been dispersed. Sources told the outlet that the administration may approve separate monthly grants for the entity.

Oxfam America president and CEO Abby Maxman said in a statement on Tuesday that the Trump administration is poised to shell out for an aid organization "formed to distribute food parcels without any grounding in the reality of the crisis in Gaza."

Maxman accused GHF of delivering only a fraction of the number of meals that the population needs and alleged the group is distributing food that families can't prepare without fuel and clean water. She also said the organization has pushed aid further out of reach for the vulnerable populations who can't walk long distances to its distribution sites.

"We urge the Trump administration and Congress to instead put its full support behind funding and ensuring safe access for established humanitarian organizations to do the work that is proven to save lives," added Maxman.

She also highlighted that the distribution sites have been marred by violence.

The U.N.'s human rights office said on Tuesday that at least 410 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces "while trying to fetch from controversial new aid hubs in Gaza—a likely war crime," according to a U.N. News article posted that same day.

Jonathan Whittall, the head of U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, told journalists on Monday that since Israel's total blockade was partially lifted in late May, "people have been killed almost daily while trying to get food."

In a statement shared with CBS on Tuesday, GHF pushed back on what it called "false allegations of attacks near aid distributions sites." The group also said that the "Hamas-affiliated Gaza Health Ministry is not a credible source of information, as it fails to report any U.N. convoys or distribution sites that are linked to violent incidents," according to CBS, whose story focused on comments from the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East commissioner general decrying GHF.

In that same story, CBSreported that the Gaza Ministry of Health said 79 people had been killed in Gaza over the last day. Fifty-one of those people had died near GHF sites, per CBS, citing the Gaza Ministry of Health.

And on Monday, over a dozen human rights organizations sent a letter to GHF calling for an end to the "privatized, militarized" GHF aid model and urging any parties involved with GHF and the international community in general to press for aid to be distributed through established international relief operations.

"Individuals and corporate entities involved in the planning, financing, or execution of the GHF scheme may incur criminal liability—including under universal jurisdiction statutes—for aiding and abetting war crimes such as the forcible displacement of civilians, starvation as a method of warfare, and denial of humanitarian access," the letter warned.

The groups behind the letter include the Palestinian Center for Human Rights, the Center for Constitutional Rights, the Center for Applied Legal Studies, and others.