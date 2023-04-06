'A Very Dark Day for Tennessee': House GOP Expels Democrat Justin Jones

This is a developing story… Please check back for possible updates...

Republicans in the Tennessee House of Representatives on Thursday voted to expel Rep. Justin Jones, one of three Democrats who recently interrupted a floor session with chants for gun control in the wake of the deadly Covenant School shooting in Nashville.

"This is a historic day for Tennessee, but... it may mark a very dark day for Tennessee because it will signal to the nation that there is no democracy in this state," Jones (D-52) said just before the 72-25 vote. "It will signal to the nation that if it can happen here in Tennessee, it's coming to your state next—and that is why the nation is watching us, what we do here."

"What we see today is a lynch mob assembled to not lynch me but our democratic process."

Jones was given an initial 20 minutes to defend himself against his Republican colleagues' expulsion resolution, then took questions from other lawmakers before his closing remarks.

The room was "silent as Jones took the podium, but just outside the chamber doors, a crowd of protestors screamed cheers of support," The Tennesseanreports. "As Jones spoke in his own defense, they began chanting: 'Go Justin go!'"

Protesters who gathered at the Tennessee State Capitol in support of Jones as well as Reps. Gloria Johnson (D-13) and Justin Pearson (D-86) could sometimes be heard throughout the proceedings.

Watch the proceedings:

"The world is watching Tennessee," Jones said on the floor, "because what is happening here today is a farce of democracy."

"What we see today is just a spectacle," he continued, noting that Republicans have already signaled their intention to expel them. "What we see today is a lynch mob assembled to not lynch me but our democratic process. But it will not stand."

Directly addressing the Republicans advocating expulsion, Jones declared that "we called for you all to ban assault weapons, and you respond with an assault on democracy. That is why the nation is watching you today."

"This is not about expelling us as individuals," he stressed, pointing to public demands for gun control. "This is your attempt to expel the voice of the people from the people's House, and it will not be successful."

The GOP effort the expel the trio has been condemned across Tennessee and the United States, with hundreds of legislators from other states, national rights leaders, and even the White House denouncing the campaign as undemocratic.