RFK Jr Rejected by Libertarians After They Loudly Booed, Heckled Trump

Oddball presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was eliminated from contention for the oddball Libertarian Party’s presidential nomination during the party’s national convention Sunday afternoon in Washington. Kennedy was eliminated in the first round of voting after receiving support from 19 delegates, or just 2.07% of delegates.

Earlier, Libertarian Party Chair Angela McArdle had ruled that former president Donald J. Trump was not even qualified to be considered for nomination because he did not submit the proper nominating papers. Trump, however, received six write-in votes -- defeating Stormy Daniels, Denali the Cat, and Sean Ono Lennon.

Donald Trump was booed loudly and repeatedly during his speech to the Libertarians Saturday night as he asked for their support.

Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, told the party's delegates to unite with him to beat Democrat Joe Biden.

"We must work together," he said. "Combine with us. You have to combine with us."

The crowd responded to Trump's plea with shouts of “Bullshit!” and “Fuck you!"