Sanders Says Novo Nordisk CEO to Testify About 'Outrageously High' Drug Prices

In his latest move aimed at holding the Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk accountable for the high price of its weight loss medications, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders on Monday announced the CEO of the company will soon testify before the Senate committee he chairs.

Lars Jørgensen is scheduled to appear before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee on September 24 to discuss what Sanders called "the outrageously high prices that Novo Nordisk charges Americans for their blockbuster drugs, Ozempic and Wegovy."

As Common Dreams reported last month, Americans pay hundreds of dollars more for the two drugs, which treat Type 2 Diabetes and weight management, than people in other wealthy countries with government-funded healthcare programs.

"Novo Nordisk currently charges Americans with Type 2 diabetes $969 a month for Ozempic, while this same exact drug can be purchased for just $155 in Canada, $122 in Denmark, and just $59 in Germany," said Sanders (I-Vt.). "Incredibly, Novo Nordisk also charges Americans with obesity $1,349 a month for Wegovy, while this same exact product can be purchased for just $186 in Denmark, $140 in Germany, and $92 in the United Kingdom."

"Wegovy is a 'game changer' weight loss drug. That doesn't mean much to the millions of people who can't afford it."

"The committee looks forward to Mr. Jørgensen answering a very simple question: Why does he think it's acceptable to charge Americans up to 10 or 15 times more for Ozempic and Wegovy than people in Europe and other major countries?" said the senator.

Sanders had been planning to hold a vote on subpoenaing Jørgensen before he indicated he would be open to testifying before the committee earlier this month.

In April, the North Carolina state health plan, used by 20,000 teachers and other state employees, announced it would discontinue coverage for Wegovy and similar medications because the price "would require them to double insurance premiums."

Earlier this month, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, the state's largest insurer, also said it would end coverage of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) obesity drugs—a decision that could impact roughly 10,000 people in the state who use the medications.

"Wegovy is a 'game changer' weight loss drug," said Sanders at the time. "That doesn't mean much to the millions of people who can't afford it."

