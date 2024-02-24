'Make Argentina Great Again': Far-Right Trump and Milei Embrace at CPAC

Disgraced former President Donald Trump of the United States and Argentina's recently-elected libertarian President Javier Milei met and shared a warm embrace backstage at the annual CPAC gathering on Saturday.

Milei, the libertarian firebrand who vowed to "chainsaw" his nation's social programs and usher in a new era of neoliberal austerity in the Latin American nation, was in town to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference where Trump also spoke on Saturday afternoon.

"It's a very big honor for me," Milei said to Trump as they met, with the Argentinian seeming to thank him for political support during his campaign.





"You Are The Best President For The United States!"



Trump responded by saying, "MAGA! Make Argentina Great Again." As they posed for photos together, Trump said, "You look fantastic" and told Milei he was doing a great job.

"I won't forget you, I can promise you that," Trump said.

"I'll see you again," said Milei. "And next time I hope you will be president."



"I hope so too," said Trump.

Critics of the pair, like researcher Ana M. Fuentes, suggested the meeting was an ominous one.

"Oh man. I was hoping the Milei meets Trump clip was a parody…but it’s not," Fuentes said on social media. "This is an unholy alliance, born at CPAC, mark my words."



