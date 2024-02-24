To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

'Make Argentina Great Again': Far-Right Trump and Milei Embrace at CPAC
US-POLITICS-CONSERVATIVES
Argentine President Javier Milei speaks during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) meeting on February 24, 2024, in National Harbor, Maryland. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

'Make Argentina Great Again': Far-Right Trump and Milei Embrace at CPAC

"This is an unholy alliance," said one critic of the pair, "mark my words."

Disgraced former President Donald Trump of the United States and Argentina's recently-elected libertarian President Javier Milei met and shared a warm embrace backstage at the annual CPAC gathering on Saturday.

Milei, the libertarian firebrand who vowed to "chainsaw" his nation's social programs and usher in a new era of neoliberal austerity in the Latin American nation, was in town to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference where Trump also spoke on Saturday afternoon.

"It's a very big honor for me," Milei said to Trump as they met, with the Argentinian seeming to thank him for political support during his campaign.



Trump responded by saying, "MAGA! Make Argentina Great Again." As they posed for photos together, Trump said, "You look fantastic" and told Milei he was doing a great job.

"I won't forget you, I can promise you that," Trump said.

"I'll see you again," said Milei. "And next time I hope you will be president."

"I hope so too," said Trump.

Critics of the pair, like researcher Ana M. Fuentes, suggested the meeting was an ominous one.

"Oh man. I was hoping the Milei meets Trump clip was a parody…but it’s not," Fuentes said on social media. "This is an unholy alliance, born at CPAC, mark my words."


