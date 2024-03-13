Despite Industry Vows, Methane Emissions Remained Near Record Highs in 2023

Methane emissions from the energy sector remain near record highs, despite the industry claiming it would act to rein in the powerful greenhouse gas, according to an International Energy Agency report released on Wednesday.

The report states that nearly 120 million tons of methane were emitted by the energy sector in 2023. That means emissions haven't changed significantly since 2019. The oil industry produced the most emissions with nearly 50 million tons of methane emitted last year.

"Close to 70% of methane emissions from fossil fuels come from the top 10 emitting countries," the report states.

The U.S. is the largest emitter of methane from oil and gas, followed by Russia. China has the highest methane emissions from the coal industry.



"We estimate that if all methane policies and pledges made by countries and companies to date are implemented and achieved in full and on time, methane emissions from fossil fuels would decline by around 50% by 2030," the report says. "However, in most cases, these pledges are not yet backed up by detailed plans, policies, and regulations."

Though the energy sector is emitting a lot of methane, agriculture is actually the largest emitter of methane. Pledges to reduce methane emissions in that sector must also be met to address the climate crisis.

Methane is a potent greenhouse gas, and it can trap far more heat than CO2. The IEA has been warning for years that sharp reductions in methane emissions are needed, but action has been slow.

"Well-known policies and existing technologies could reduce methane emissions from fossil fuels substantially," IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said. "The IEA stands ready to help the energy sector meet its goals by deploying these measures, and we will continue to monitor progress—a key part of our wider efforts to ensure countries deliver on the energy promises they made at COP28."