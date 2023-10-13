To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Kaiser workers walk picket line

Kaiser Permanente healthcare workers walk the picket line in Los Angeles on October 4, 2023.

(Photo: Sarah Reingewirtz/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

'Victory': After Historic Strike, Healthcare Unions Reach Tentative Deal With Kaiser Permanente

The agreement comes after more than 75,000 Kaiser employees took part in the largest healthcare strike in U.S. history, protesting staff shortages and low pay.

This is a developing news story... Check back for updates...

The coalition of labor unions that represents the tens of thousands of Kaiser Permanente workers who took part in the largest healthcare strike in U.S. history last week announced Friday that it has reached a tentative contract agreement with the nonprofit hospital giant after months of negotiations.

The details of the agreement were not immediately available, but SEIU United Healthcare Workers West—part of the Kaiser union coalition—called the tentative agreement a "victory" in a social media post.

"The frontline healthcare workers of the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions are excited to have reached a tentative agreement with Kaiser Permanente," the union wrote. "We are thankful for the instrumental support of Acting US Labor Secretary Julie Su. A full announcement will follow shortly.

Last week, 75,000 Kaiser employees in several states went on strike to protest chronic understaffing, job outsourcing, inadequate wages, and the company's alleged unfair labor practices.

The three-day walkout drew vocal support from progressive members of Congress and the labor movement, including the striking United Auto Workers.

Join the Conversation