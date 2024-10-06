Israel Steps Up Attacks in Gaza and Lebanon

Israeli forces stepped up attacks in both the Gaza Strip and Lebanon overnight and into Sunday.

Israeli forces bombed a mosque and a school-turned-shelter in Gaza, killing 26 and injuring dozens more, according to the Palestinian health ministry; the Israeli military described the two sites as Hamas "command and control centers" but provided no evidence.

The Israeli military also on Sunday announced a "new phase" of the war in Gaza, issuing new evacuation orders that cover most of the northern part of the enclave, The New York Timesreported. The military said it would send more soldiers and weapons to Gaza to "destroy terrorist infrastructures and undermine Hamas' capabilities until all the war's goals are achieved."

Al Jazeera's Moath al-Kahlout reported that "the situation here in northern Gaza is deteriorating as the Israeli army intensifies its bombing." He said that children, women, and journalists were among the victims.

"An entire family was killed by the Israeli army in the overnight attacks," he added.

Meanwhile, Israel conducted the "most severe" airstrikes so far on Beirut, "pounding" the city overnight, according toThe Guardian. The strikes were in southern Beirut and its suburban outskirts, which are seen as a Hezbollah stronghold and have been heavily targeted by Israeli forces for the past two weeks.



Al Jazeera journalist Ali Hashem, reporting from Beirut, described a "massive air strike" on Sunday near the city's international airport—an area that Israel has been bombarding for days. He said that daytime strikes are particularly harrowing.

"During the nights there are warnings," Hashem reported. "During the days there are no warnings."

Hashem said that emergency services have been prevented from getting into the suburban area where many of the strikes are taking place.

The Lebanese health ministry said Sunday that 23 people were killed and 93 injured in Israeli strikes on Saturday.

The Israeli military continues to advance its ground incursion in southern Lebanon. On Sunday, it ordered people in 25 villages to evacuate immediately, "signaling it's expanding its ground offensive," Al Jazeera reported

Filippo Grandi, the United Nations' high commissioner for refugees, visited Beirut on Sunday and called for a cease-fire—saying it was "desperately needed"—and international humanitarian aid.