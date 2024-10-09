'No End to Hell': Disaster Spirals as Israeli Assault Traps 400,000 in Northern Gaza

The head of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees said Wednesday that at least 400,000 people are trapped in northern Gaza as Israeli forces ramp up their bombardment of the area, killing dozens and intensifying an already nightmarish humanitarian emergency.

"Northern Gaza: no end to hell," Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner-general of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), wrote on social media. "Recent evacuation orders from the Israeli authorities are forcing people to flee again and again, especially from Jabalia Camp. Many are refusing because they know too well that no place anywhere in Gaza is safe."

Lazzarini said some UNRWA shelters and services in northern Gaza have been forced to shut down amid the Israeli assault "for the first time since the war began" over a year ago.

"With almost no basic supplies available, hunger is spreading and deepening again," said Lazzarini. "This recent military operation also threatens the implementation of the second phase of the polio vaccination campaign for children. Children are as ever, the first and most to suffer. They deserve so much better, they deserve a cease-fire now, they deserve a future."

Zero humanitarian aid has entered besieged northern Gaza in over a week, according to aid groups and the U.N., and incessant Israeli attacks have rendered the area's hospitals largely inaccessible. Israeli forces have ordered the area's hospitals to evacuate, endangering patients and healthcare workers.

The director of northern Gaza's Kamal Adwan Hospital toldDrop Site on Wednesday that he is refusing to comply with Israel's evacuation order.

"As long as there are patients, I won't leave," said Dr. Hossam Abu Safia. "I've been here since the genocide started, and I am determined to continue helping my people."

At least dozens of people have reportedly been killed in the Israeli military's latest assault on northern Gaza, but emergency workers on the ground have said it's impossible to determine the true toll given Israel's ongoing bombing campaign, which has targeted the Jabalia refugee camp and other areas in the region.

Citing Gaza's Civil Defense, The Associated Pressreported Wednesday that an Israeli airstrike "hit a family home" in the Jabalia camp, "killing at least nine people"—including two women and two children.

"Footage shared by the Civil Defense showed first responders recovering dead bodies and body parts from under the rubble," the outlet noted.

On Monday—the one-year anniversary of the Hamas-led October 7 attack and the beginning of Israel's devastating response—Israeli forces ordered swaths of famine-stricken northern Gaza to evacuate, instructing residents to move south to Deir Al-Balah and Al-Mawasi, badly overcrowded so-called "humanitarian zones" that the Israeli military has repeatedly bombed.

After ordering most of northern Gaza to evacuate, Israeli forces fired on Palestinians desperately trying to flee.

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), also known as Doctors Without Borders, said Tuesday that Israel's forced displacement of Palestinians is "turning the north of Gaza into an unlivable wasteland, effectively emptying out the whole north of the strip of Palestinian life."

"The latest move to forcefully and violently push thousands of people from northern Gaza to the south is turning the north into a lifeless desert, while aggravating the situation in the south, where more than one million people have already been squeezed into a small portion of the Gaza Strip and live in deplorable conditions," said Sarah Vuylsteke, an MSF project coordinator in Gaza.

"Access to water, healthcare, and safety is already almost nonexistent, and the thought of more people fitting into this space is impossible to imagine," Vuylsteke added. "People have been subjected to endless displacement and relentless bombing for the past 12 months. Enough is enough, this must stop now."

In a joint statement on Wednesday, a coalition of 18 aid groups warned that the ongoing Israeli assault "will worsen the already dire humanitarian situation in the north" and has already "prevented international and national humanitarian organizations from carrying out already very limited lifesaving aid operations."

"The new orders have obstructed humanitarian actors from providing necessities such as health services, clean water, food, and nutrition services, taking away the remaining lifelines for the civilian population," reads the statement signed by Oxfam, ActionAid, Islamic Relief, and more than a dozen other groups.

"Nowhere in Gaza is safe for civilians," the coalition said. "Given the severity of the needs, humanitarian actors must be able to distribute aid and continue their work, without threat of displacement or military operations. The undersigned aid organizations urge all parties to the conflict to uphold their obligations to protect civilians and facilitate unhindered humanitarian access at all times."