Hostage Families in Tel Aviv: 'Starting Tomorrow, the Country Will Tremble'

Final Day. Your support matched!
The stakes have never been higher: The climate emergency. Fascism at the door. Billionaires buying elections. Wars without end. Oligarchs attacking the working class. Biodiversity under threat. Common Dreams covers news in a way the corporate media never will. But we only survive with your help. Today is the final day of our Summer Campaign, and we are still short. Donate now to support Common Dreams and double your impact.
The climate emergency. Fascism at the door. Billionaires buying elections. Wars without end. Oligarchs attacking the working class. Biodiversity under threat. Common Dreams covers news in a way the corporate media never will. But we only survive with your help.