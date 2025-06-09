6,000+ Health Professionals Warn Trump Attacks 'Will Cost Lives'

In a open letter released Monday, over 6,000 doctors, researchers, nurses, and other health professionals issued a rebuke of the Trump administration's cuts to agencies and programs that focus on medical care and public health, as well as efforts by congressional Republicans to cut the health insurance program Medicaid.

"As health professionals on the frontlines, we have dedicated our careers to protecting the health of our patients and improving health in our communities and states," the letter states. "However, we cannot fill the void that is being created by these reckless and deep cuts, which are tearing apart crucial systems for protecting and promoting Americans' health. We are certain this will cost lives."

The U.S. Senate is currently reviewing a sweeping, House-passed reconciliation package that includes deep cuts to Medicaid, tax cuts tilted toward the wealthy, and other items.

"If Medicaid funding decreases, many Americans may go without care and most of the clinics and hospitals across the country will suffer financially. Some will have to close their doors, especially in rural areas," according to the letter.

The group also highlighted Trump administration efforts to carry out cuts at federal agencies tasked with ensuring the country's food, drugs, and environment are safe.

The Trump administration "is slashing funding for medical research and is slowing the approval of new drugs, jeopardizing our ability to provide the best care that science recommends," according to the letter. "Access to lifesaving treatments may be delayed."

The watchdog group Public Citizen published a statement on Monday which included a link to the letter, as well as a quote from Dr. Robert Steinbrook, the Health Research Group director at Public Citizen, who also signed the letter.

"We must continue to sound the alarm about the Trump administration's attacks and threats against our healthcare system," said Steinbrook.

The letter concludes with a plug for readers to challenge these actions by the Trump administration. The letter includes a way for readers to contact their federal lawmakers, and urges them to attend town halls, among other actions.

Also Monday, dozens of scientists, researchers, and other employees at the U.S. National Institutes of Health sent a separate letter addressed to NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya criticizing funding cuts.

"We dissent to administration policies that undermine the NIH mission, waste public resources, and harm the health of Americans and people across the globe," that letter states. It says that NIH has terminated 2,100 research grants tallying some $9.5 billion and $2.6 billion in contracts since January 20.