100+ Aid Groups Decry Global Inaction as Israeli Siege Starves Gaza

A coalition of more than 100 aid organizations issued a dire warning Wednesday about worsening humanitarian conditions on the ground in the Gaza Strip, where starvation continues to spread under the Israeli government's suffocating blockade.

The groups, including Save the Children and Oxfam, called on the international community to pressure Israel to "open all land crossings; restore the full flow of food, clean water, medical supplies, shelter items, and fuel through a principled, U.N.-led mechanism; end the siege, and agree to a cease-fire now."

"Just outside Gaza, in warehouses—and even within Gaza itself—tons of food, clean water, medical supplies, shelter items, and fuel sit untouched with humanitarian organizations blocked from accessing or delivering them," the groups said in a joint statement. "The government of Israel's restrictions, delays, and fragmentation under its total siege have created chaos, starvation, and death."

The aid groups said their colleagues in Gaza are among those impacted. "With supplies now totally depleted," they said, "humanitarian organizations are witnessing their own colleagues and partners waste away before their eyes."

The statement was released amid harrowing evidence that the manufactured hunger emergency in Gaza is rapidly intensifying, with at least 21 Palestinian children dying of starvation over just the past several days. Since May, more than 1,000 Palestinians have been killed while seeking food aid, mostly near hubs run by the U.S.- and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF). A spokesperson for the Trump State Department declared Tuesday that GHF operations have "been a tremendous success" despite the repeated massacres at its sites and still-spreading famine across the enclave.

"Palestinians are trapped in a cycle of hope and heartbreak, waiting for assistance and cease-fires, only to wake up to worsening conditions," the aid coalition said Wednesday. "It is not just physical torment, but psychological. Survival is dangled like a mirage. The humanitarian system cannot run on false promises. Humanitarians cannot operate on shifting timelines or wait for political commitments that fail to deliver access."

The groups decried inadequate deals—such as the European Union's recent agreement with Israel to increase the flow of humanitarian assistance into Gaza—and "symbolic gestures" like food airdrops as "a smokescreen for inaction."

In the absence of "real change on the ground," the groups said, "children starve while waiting for promises that never arrive."

"They cannot replace states' legal and moral obligations to protect Palestinian civilians and ensure meaningful access at scale," the coalition said. "States can and must save lives before there are none left to save."

The aid groups' warnings echoed those of U.N. officials such as World Food Program emergency director Ross Smith, who said Tuesday that the hunger crisis in Gaza "has reached new and astonishing levels of desperation.

"We have a third of the population who are not eating for multiple days in a row—this includes women and children," said Smith. "We see severe, acute malnutrition surging. Almost 100,000 women and children are suffering from severe, acute malnutrition and need treatment as soon as possible."

"People are dying from lack of humanitarian assistance every day," Smith added. "And we are seeing this escalate, day by day."