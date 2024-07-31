Racist Donald Trump Says Kamala Harris 'Happened to Turn Black'

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's long and well-documented history of racism garnered fresh attention on Wednesday after the Republican nominee's comments about Vice President Kamala Harris, his presumptive Democratic opponent, at a convention for Black reporters.

During Trump's appearance at the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) event in Chicago, he was asked about racist claims from some Republicans that Harris is a "DEI hire," a reference to the diversity, equity, and inclusion policies targeted by the GOP.

"She was always of Indian heritage and she was only promoting Indian heritage," Trump said. "I didn't know she was Black, until a number of years ago, when she happened to turn Black, and now she wants to be known as Black. So I don't know, is she Indian or is she Black?"

Harris, whose nomination process is set to begin Thursday, was born to an Indian mother and Jamaican father. As she recalled in a 2019 debate, she was "a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools, and she was bused to school every day." She went on to graduate from the historically Black Howard University.

Washington Post columnist Karen Attiah, who announced on social media Tuesday that she "decided to step down as co-chair from this year's #NABJ24 convention," reported Wednesday that "the crowd has actually been gasping and upset at Trump's attacks on NABJ, Kamala Harris' racial identity, etc."



While some right-wing figures celebrated Trump's comments about Harris' identity, there was also significant backlash beyond the convention.



Sharing a video on social media, Nebraska state Sen. Megan Hunt (D-8) said: "Unreal, racist, worth watching, and I have to say it's a good thing that he's out on the record in serious spaces talking about how he really feels. Keep it up, here’s your guy, conservatives."

Congressman Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) declared: "This unhinged and shameful person should never be near the presidency again. He's a disgrace."



Harris campaign communications director Michael Tyler said in a statement that "the hostility Donald Trump showed on stage today is the same hostility he has shown throughout his life, throughout his term in office, and throughout his campaign for president as he seeks to regain power and inflict his harmful Project 2025 agenda on the American people."

"Trump lobbed personal attacks and insults at Black journalists the same way he did throughout his presidency—while he failed Black families and left the entire country digging out of the ditch he left us in," Tyler continued, echoing the campaign's comments ahead of the Wednesday event. "Donald Trump has already proven he cannot unite America, so he attempts to divide us."

"Today's tirade is simply a taste of the chaos and division that has been a hallmark of Trump's MAGA rallies this entire campaign. It's also exactly what the American people will see from across the debate stage as Vice President Harris offers a vision of opportunity and freedom for all Americans," he added. "All Donald Trump needs to do is stop playing games and actually show up to the debate on September 10."

Harris supporters and anti-racism advocates have anticipated such comments from Trump and his allies and expect them to continue. Sung Yeon Choimorrow, executive director of the National Asian Pacific American Women's Forum, wrote Monday in a Common Dreams opinion piece, "As a society, we cannot simply brush off verbal attacks and racist misogyny as acceptable speech."



"Working towards real systemic change in a world that recognizes and addresses the real harm caused by anti-Asian and racialized misogyny," she argued, "will take all of us speaking up against these kinds of attacks that have been allowed to go on for far too long."