Dick Cheney

Former Vice President Dick Cheney spoke at an event on November 12, 2015 in Orlando, Florida.

(Photo by Tom Benitez/Pool/Getty Images)

War Criminal Dick Cheney Dead at 84

"He should have died in The Hague," said one journalist.

NewsPolitics

Dick Cheney, a chief architect of the US invasion of Iraq and broader "war on terror" that has killed millions of people since its inception, has died at 84, his family announced in a statement Tuesday.

Cheney was best known for his central role in the administration of former President George W. Bush, under whom Cheney served as vice president.

An unapologetic advocate of preemptive war and torture in the wake of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States, Cheney was widely regarded as a war criminal who should have faced international prosecution.

"He should have died in The Hague," journalist Mehdi Hasan wrote in response to the news of Cheney's death.

Cheney's family said he died "due to complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease."

