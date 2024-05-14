To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

police and fire vehicles respond to a bus crash in florida

Police and fire services respond to a bus crash in Marion County, Florida on May 14, 2024.

(Photo: Marion County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

Florida Farmworker Bus Crash Kills At Least 8, Hospitalizes Dozens

Cannon Farms said that "we will be closed today out of respect to the losses and injuries endured early this morning in the accident."

At least eight people were killed and dozens more hospitalized, including eight patients in critical condition, after a bus carrying farmworkers to a watermelon farm crashed at around 6:35 am on Tuesday in Marion County, Florida.

The Florida Highway Patrol and Marion County Fire Rescue said that 53 people were on the privately owned 2010 International bus that collided with a 2001 Ford Ranger truck on State Road 40 between Ocala and Dunnellon.

According to the Ocala StarBanner:

A witness told troopers that for some reason the Ranger moved into the westbound lane and the vehicles collided.

The bus ran onto the south shoulder, struck a board fence, and struck two trees. The bus then overturned, troopers said.

The workers were headed to Cannon Farms, which said on social media Tuesday that "we will be closed today out of respect to the losses and injuries endured early this morning in the accident that took place to the Olvera Trucking Harvesting Corp."

"Please pray with us for the families and the loved ones involved in this tragic accident," added the farm, which is located in Dunnellon. "We appreciate your understanding at this difficult time."

