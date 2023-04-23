French Campaigners Build Literal Block Wall to Oppose New Motorway

Over 8,000 opponents of a new motorway in southern France demonstrated near the village of Saix on Saturday to prevent the project, building a wall of people and then one from actual cement blocks as they vowed to defend local farm land and biodiversity in the area.



According toAgence France-Presse:

The demonstration in the Tarn region against the proposed A69 motorway drew in 8,200 protesters according to organisers; 4,500 according to the local authority.



They marched under intermittent rain along the route of the proposed highway, which would link the southern cities of Toulouse and Castres, carrying placards that read “Less energy, fewer cars and less tarmac” and other green messages.



The localized protest took place as many around the world observed Earth Day and the large-scale climate demonstrations known as 'The Big One' took place in London.

One progressive observer in the U.S. said people outside of France could learn a lot from the creative and ambitious form of direct action:

Greens MP Sandrine Rousseau, who attended Saturday's protest, told a reporter that the project represents thinking that dates back 30 years or more, when new roads for automobiles were seen as the smartest infrastucture investment.



Especially in the face of the climate crisis, "there is really no need of another motorway," said Rousseau who also called the A69 "a project from another time."

