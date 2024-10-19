'Strikes Work!' Boeing Union Workers Win Tentative Contract With 35% Wage Increase

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER
"The fact the company has put forward an improved proposal is a testament to the resolve and dedication of the frontline workers who've been on strike—and to the strong support they have received from so many," said the machinists and aerospace workers.
Striking union members who work for the aerospace giant Boeing reached a tentative contract agreement Saturday after nearly 6 weeks on the picket line demanding better wages and benefits.
The International Association of Machinists (IAM) and Aerospace Workers District 751, which has been on strike since September 13, announced the breakthrough in a statement and Boeing also confirmed that a deal had been reached.
The tentative agreement—which will have to receive a majority from union members before finalized—includes a 35% wage increase over four years of the contract, a larger signing bonus of $7,000, guaranteed minimum payouts in a new annual bonus program, and increased contributions to worker 401(k) retirement plans.
"With the help of Acting U.S. Secretary of Labor Julie Su, we have received a negotiated proposal and resolution to end the strike, and it warrants presenting to the members and is worthy of your consideration," IAM's negotiating committee said in a message to members on Saturday.
The union said it plans to hold a ratification vote as early as Wednesday and that a 50%+1 majority is all that's needed to approve the deal.
"The fact the company has put forward an improved proposal is a testament to the resolve and dedication of the frontline workers who've been on strike—and to the strong support they have received from so many," the machinists union said.
"Like many workers in America, IAM members at Boeing have sacrificed greatly for their employer, including during the pandemic when these workers were reporting to the factory as executives stayed at home,” they wrote. “These workers deserve to have all of those sacrifices recognized.”
