As Biden Urged to Drop Out, Democrats Plan 'Mega-Poll' on Nominating Process

Amid mounting debate over whether U.S. President Joe Biden should bow out of the 2024 contest, longtime supporters of the 81-year-old on Thursday announced what they're calling a "supersized poll designed to let the voters vote on the method for selecting the Democratic nominee for the presidency."

The new "mega-poll"—which is being conducted by Emerson College and sponsored by Democrats for the Next Generation (DemNextGen)—will survey 27,000 voters across the country, focusing on seven swing states.

The survey will be conducted in three waves of 1,000 respondents each in Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, Michigan, Arizona, Wisconsin, and Nevada. Another 2,000 voters across the country will also be surveyed.

"Voters will have the opportunity to vote on how old the next president should be and whether they want former President [Donald] Trump or President Biden to withdraw from the race," the organizers said. "If President Biden decides to step aside, do they want him to declare an open primary or endorse a specific candidate? The poll will also ask which process they believe would result in the strongest candidate and alternative to the current Republican nominee."

"If the president decides to step aside and the [Democratic National Committee] organizes one or more town halls prior to the Democratic convention, DemNextGen will sponsor another mega-poll immediately following each town hall to allow the voters to inform the convention delegates of their preferences," they added.

The announcement of the mega-poll comes as more and more Democratic officials—including 14 members of Congress—are calling on Biden to step aside. ABC News reported Thursday that numerous congressional lawmakers have already drafted letters urging Biden to stand down and will release them in the coming days.

A Pew Research Center poll published Thursday found that 63% of U.S. voters are "embarrassed" by both Biden and Trump, who was recently convicted of 34 felony counts in New York state and faces scores more federal and state criminal charges.

