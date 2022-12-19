Dutch Slavery Apology Dismissed by Black Activists as 'Neocolonial Belch'

While many activists welcomed Monday\u0026#039;s official apology by Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte for his country\u0026#039;s 250-year history of enslaving Africans, some Dutch advocates of African ancestry called the gesture ill-timed and insufficient.\r\n\r\n\u0022For centuries, the Dutch state and its representatives stimulated, preserved, and profited from slavery,\u0022 Rutte, who represents the center-right People\u0026#039;s Party for Freedom and Democracy, declared during a speech in The Hague. \u0022For centuries, in the name of the Dutch state, human beings were made into commodities, exploited, and abused. For centuries, under Dutch state authority, human dignity was violated in the most horrific way possible.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe prime minister continued:\r\n\r\n\r\nMore than 600,000 enslaved African women, men, and children had been shipped to the American continent, in deplorable conditions, by Dutch slave traders. Most were taken to Suriname, but others were sent to Curaçao, St. Eustatius, and other locations. They were wrenched from their families and stripped of their humanity. They were transported—and treated—like cattle. Often under the governmental authority of the Dutch West India Company.\r\n\r\nIn Asia, between 660,000 and over one million people—we don\u0026#039;t even know exactly how many—were traded within the areas under the authority of the Dutch East India Company.\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022The numbers are unimaginable,\u0022 Rutte added. \u0022The human suffering behind them, even more unimaginable.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe Netherlands abolished slavery on July 1, 1863—six months to the day after then-U.S. President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation. After abolition, the Dutch government compensated former slaveowners for their loss of property.\r\n\r\nIn addition to formally apologizing, the Dutch government said it will allocate €227 million ($241 million) to slavery education and a museum.\r\n\r\nSome activists expressed disappointment with the amount, the fact that the money will not fund reparations, and that the apology came from the prime minister and not King Willem Alexander, whose House of Orange-Nassau ancestors ruled during the slavery era. Earlier this month, the king announced the launch of an independent study, led by Leiden University, to investigate the monarchy\u0026#039;s role \u0022in the context of colonial history.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Whether the Dutch government apologizes for slavery or not today, the smug ignorance of the act itself is clear. By cheapening the meaning of an apology for a crime against humanity Rutte, and his accessories to the crime, hope to hollow out and stymie reparations calls,\u0022 tweeted Quinsy Gario, an activist born in the Dutch Caribbean colony of Curaçao, whose Indigenous Arawak and Caquetios inhabitants were enslaved en masse by Spaniards before the Dutch conquered the island and made it a hub of the trans-Atlantic slave trade.\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s also clear that no arbitrarily chosen amount of money will do in lieu of systemic change,\u0022 added Gario, who founded a campaign targeting the Low Countries Christmas tradition of wearing blackface to play the character Zwarte Piet, or Black Pete, a companion of Saint Nicholas. \u0022The 200 million euros [that]... have been dangled in front of some organizations to make them fall in line is a pittance compared to the change that such an apology should mandate.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRoy Kaikusi Groenberg of the Honor and Recovery Foundation—a group focusing on Suriname, a former Dutch colony in South America—told Al Jazeera that \u0022it takes two to tango—apologies have to be received,\u0022 and that \u0022the way the government is handling this, it\u0026#039;s coming across as a neocolonial belch.\u0022\r\n\r\nOther activists took exception with the timing of the apology, with Almaz Teffera, Human Rights Watch\u0026#039;s Berlin-based researcher on racism in Europe, noting last week that \u0022Surinamese and Caribbean groups, such as the Nationale Reparatie Commissie (National Reparations Commission) in Suriname... argued that July 1, marking 150 years since the abolition of slavery, would be a more appropriate date for an apology.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The Netherlands should learn lessons from Germany\u0026#039;s botched reparations deal to address colonial crimes in Namibia, where the failure to consult with affected communities derailed the process and resulted in a deal rejected by both people representatives and Namibia\u0026#039;s government,\u0022 Teffera asserted.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022A true reckoning of colonial crimes, including slavery and other forms of exploitation, requires reparations that serve as a form of accountability and acknowledge the impacts of colonialism today,\u0022 she added. \u0022Reparations can take many forms, including restitution, compensation, rehabilitation, satisfaction, and guarantees of nonrepetition. Listening to affected communities is an important step in determining what reparations should look like.\u0022