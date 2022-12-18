THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Elon Musk waving

Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk conducted a poll Sunday evening to decide if he would step down from leading the social media company. (Photo: James Devaney/GC Images)

'I Will Abide': In Self-Imposed Survey, 57.5% of Twitter Say Musk Should Step Down as CEO

With 17,502, 391 total votes, only 42.5% said he should remain in charge of powerful social media platform.

Common Dreams staff

Update: After twelve hours of voting—and over 17.5 million accounts casting a digital response—the results of Elon Musk's survey question on whether or not he should "step down" as head of Twitter determined the answer was resounding: Yes.

With 17,502, 391 total votes, 57.5% said he should step aside while just 42.5% said he should not.

Earlier:

Elon Musk, the billionaire owner and CEO of Twitter, launched a poll on the social media giant's platform on Sunday evening asking users to decide whether or not he should step down as head of the company.

"I will abide by the results of this poll," Musk said.

As of this writing, the results were approximately 58% in favor of him stepping down and 42% saying he should stay on.

More than 4 million accounts had responded to the poll within the first hour, with 11 hours more remaining before the voting will be closed.

Musk has been the center of turmoil and chaos at the company and on the platform since taking it over at the end of October.

In addition to sparking millions of accounts to respond to the survey question, the poll sparked conversation about Musk's intentions and speculation about the platform's future.

If Musk steps down as CEO there's no telling who he would choose to replace him.

As he ominously tweeted subsequent to posting the user survey, "As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it."

Comments

