THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren questions Fed Chair Jerome Powell

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) questions Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell during a hearing in Washington, DC. (Photo: Joshua Roberts/Getty Images)

Workers, Not 'Stockbrokers and CEOs,' Will Pay Price for Fed Rate Hikes: Warren

The Massachusetts Democrat accused Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell of "pushing hard to get more people fired because he thinks that is one way to help bring down inflation."

Jake Johnson

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the most outspoken critic of Federal Reserve policy in Congress, said Wednesday that the central bank's decision to continue raising interest rates into 2023 risks "throwing millions out of work," a warning that came shortly after Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged the U.S. unemployment rate will likely rise in the coming months.

"Chair Powell has a dual mandate: to bring inflation down and keep unemployment low," Warren wrote on Twitter. "But his rate hikes risk throwing millions out of work. He should remember that the people who'll lose their jobs aren't stockbrokers and CEOs, it's working people who need that paycheck every week."

At congressional hearings, on social media, in op-eds in major newspapers, and in direct communications with Powell over the past six months, Warren has repeatedly warned that the Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes could do more harm than good, needlessly manufacturing a recession while doing nothing to tackle the core drivers of inflation—from supply chain shocks to Russia's assault on Ukraine to corporate profiteering.

In an interview with HuffPost on Wednesday after the Fed announced a 50-basis-point rate hike—the seventh increase of the year—Warren said Powell is "pushing hard to get more people fired because he thinks that is one way to help bring down inflation."

Policy experts and economists, many of whom are calling for a rate-hike pause, have questioned the notion that mass layoffs are necessary to rein in prices.

Earlier this week, the Labor Department released data showing that inflation cooled more than expected in November even as hiring remained strong, the unemployment rate held steady at a historic low, and wage growth was slightly better than anticipated.

"Inflation can normalize without taking a hammer to the head of the economy," Josh Bivens, research director at the Economic Policy Institute, said Tuesday.

But Powell—who has openly targeted workers' wages as CEO pay runs rampant—brushed aside such arguments during his press conference Wednesday, claiming there is no "painless way to restore price stability."

"There will be some softening in labor market conditions," Powell said, Fed-speak for job losses.

Accompanying the Fed's latest rate hike announcement were updated economic projections indicating that central bank officials expect the current U.S. unemployment rate of 3.7% to rise to 4.6% next year—which means around 1.6 million people could lose their jobs.

Experts voiced concern that the Fed's projections could understate the coming damage, downplaying the potential for widespread job losses fueled by the central bank's policy moves.

"We know the effects of the rate hikes to date have not been fully felt, and with more on the way, I worry they will be right that unemployment does rise, and possibly by a lot," Dean Baker, senior economist at the Center for Economic and Policy Research, tweeted Thursday.

Skanda Amarnath, executive director of Employ America, similarly warned that the Fed's projection of a nearly 1% increase in the unemployment rate is "recessionary and empirical evidence is quite clear that it leads to further increases in subsequent years in the absence of a policy intervention."

"Substantial net job losses come with persistent and long-term costs that are strategically and morally uncalled for," Amarnath wrote.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Rohit Chopra (L) and Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan (R) listen as U.S. President Joe Biden speaks in Washington, D.C. on October 26, 2022.

Coalition Urges FTC to Ban Employer Non-Compete Clauses, Which 'Keep Workers Stuck'

"Instead of retaining workers through coercive non-compete clauses, employers should maintain a loyal workforce by offering good wages, regular raises and promotions, and fair treatment."

Kenny Stancil ·

Texas power lines

Amid Fight Over Manchin Deal, Climate Justice Groups Offer Roadmap for Green Infrastructure

"We must reject the false choice between accelerating clean energy transmission and ensuring communities are included in the process," said Abigail Dillen, president of Earthjustice.

Jessica Corbett ·

President Joe Biden and Sen. Joe Manchin speak at a White House event

Biden's Latest Push for Manchin Dirty Deal Condemned as 'Disgraceful Betrayal'

"Manchin's provisions will expand fossil fuel infrastructure at a time when you should be stopping extraction," said one climate campaigner.

Jake Johnson ·

Patriot missile

Russia Warns of 'Unpredictable Consequences' If US Sends Patriot Missiles to Ukraine

Ukraine wants the air defense systems to help shield against Russia's devastating missile onslaught, while opponents fear Moscow could view such a transfer as an intolerable provocation.

Brett Wilkins ·

COP15 participants speak with photo of whale in background

Outlook 'Grim' Halfway Through Global Biodiversity Summit, Climate Groups Warn

"If Global North countries don't compromise, the consequences will be dire," said Greenpeace. "One million species are at risk of extinction, threatening the web of life that holds our planet together."

Julia Conley ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.