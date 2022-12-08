'On Her Way Home': WNBA Star Brittney Griner Freed in US-Russia Prisoner Swap

This is a breaking story… Please check back for possible updates...\r\n\r\nU.S. Women\u0026#039;s National Basketball Association player Brittney Griner on Thursday was freed from a Russian penal colony and is headed home thanks to a prisoner exchange for arms dealer Viktor Bout.\r\n\r\n\u0022Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner,\u0022 tweeted U.S. President Joe Biden, who also spoke about the development from the White House alongside Cherelle Griner, the WNBA star\u0026#039;s wife. \u0022She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home.\u0022\r\n\r\nCherelle Griner expressed her\u0026nbsp;\u0022sincere gratitude\u0022 for Biden and others in his administration—including Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken—and said that \u0022today\u0026#039;s just a happy day for me and my family.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe American basketball star has for years played for the Russian EuroLeague team UMMC Ekaterinburg during the WNBA\u0026#039;s offseason. In August, she was sentenced to nine years in prison after cannabis oil was found in her suitcase at Sheremetyevo International Airport near Moscow earlier this year.\r\n\r\n\u0022Her status as a gay Black woman, locked up in a country where authorities have been hostile to the LGBTQIA+ community, infused gender, racial, and social dynamics into her legal saga and made each development a matter of international importance,\u0022 ESPN noted.\r\n\r\nNAACP president and CEO Derrick Johnson said in a statement that his group is \u0022elated\u0022 to hear the news of Griner\u0026#039;s imminent return and applauded Biden for ensuring her release.\r\n\r\n\u0022Let\u0026#039;s be clear, Brittney\u0026#039;s imprisonment was not only inherently political, but a clear violation of human rights,\u0022 he added. \u0022Although nothing can replace the time that she has lost, we hope that her family can find comfort in the fact that Brittney will be free to celebrate the holidays with them. Brittney, welcome home.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAs CNN reported, \u0022Bout, nicknamed the \u0026#039;Merchant of Death,\u0026#039; is a former Soviet military officer serving a 25-year prison sentence in the United States on charges of conspiring to kill Americans, acquire and export anti-aircraft missiles, and provide material support to a terrorist organization.\u0022\r\n\r\nBiden confirmed that the swap did not include Paul Whelan, another American imprisoned by Russia, but vowed to continue negotiations to free him. As the U.S. president put it: \u0022We are not giving up. We will never give up.\u0022\r\n\r\nHis brother David Whelan said that \u0022I am so glad that Brittney Griner is on her way home.\u0026nbsp;As the family member of a Russian hostage, I can literally only imagine the joy she will have, being reunited with her loved ones, and in time for the holidays.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The Biden administration made the right decision to bring Ms. Griner home, and to make the deal that was possible, rather than waiting for one that wasn\u0026#039;t going to happen,\u0022 he added.\u0026nbsp;