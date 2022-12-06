Revealing New Evidence in Abu Akleh's Killing, Al Jazeera Sues Israeli Forces at ICC

Following an investigation that Al Jazeera said uncovered new evidence regarding the fatal shooting of Palestinian-America journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in May, the international news network said Tuesday that it has filed a lawsuit against Israeli military forces at the International Criminal Court.\r\n\r\n\u0022The claim by the Israeli authorities that Shireen was killed by mistake in an exchange of fire is completely unfounded.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Al Jazeera\u0026#039;s legal team has conducted a full and detailed investigation into the case and unearthed new evidence based on several eyewitness accounts, the examination of multiple items of video footage, and forensic evidence pertaining to the case,\u0022 said the network in a statement.\r\n\r\nThe investigation reportedly showed that Abu Akleh and her colleagues \u0022were directly fired at by the Israeli occupation forces\u0022 when they were covering a raid by the forces in Jenin in the occupied West Bank on May 11.\r\n\r\n\u0022The claim by the Israeli authorities that Shireen was killed by mistake in an exchange of fire is completely unfounded,\u0022 said Al Jazeera.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRodney Dixon, a lawyer for the network, told reporters that the ICC should identify the individuals responsible for Abu Akleh\u0026#039;s killing.\r\n\r\n\u0022The rulings of the International Criminal Court stipulate that those responsible be investigated and held accountable,\u0022 said Dixon. \u0022Otherwise, they bear the same responsibility as if they were the ones who opened fire.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe legal filing comes weeks after Israeli officials said they would not cooperate with an FBI investigation into the death of Abu Akleh, who was wearing a vest and helmet identifying her as a member of the press when she was shot in the head.\r\n\r\nIsrael has said it conducted an investigation which found the origin of the bullet that killed the veteran Al Jazeera journalist could not be determined because it was too damaged, suggesting that Palestinian forces could have fired the bullet.\r\n\r\nOther investigations—including a U.S.-led forensic and ballistic probe and one by the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights—found that Israeli forces may have unintentionally fired the weapon that killed Abu Akleh, while an independent investigation by Forensic Architecture in the U.K. and the Palestinian human rights group Al-Haq concluded that Israel Defense Forces had intentionally killed the journalist.\r\n\r\nDixon said the ICC should consider the lawsuit \u0022in the context of a wider attack on Al Jazeera, and journalists in Palestine,\u0022 referring to the bombing of a building that housed Associated Press and Al Jazeera offices in May 2021.\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s not a single incident, it\u0026#039;s a killing that is part of a wider pattern that the prosecution should be investigating to identify those who are responsible for the killing, and to bring charges against them,\u0022 said Dixon.