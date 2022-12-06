Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Shireen Abu Akleh vigil

Activists take part in a candlelit vigil to denounce the killing of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh on May 12, 2022 in Beirut, Lebanon. (Photo: Marwan Naamani/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Revealing New Evidence in Abu Akleh's Killing, Al Jazeera Sues Israeli Forces at ICC

The news network said the journalist's killing was part of a "wider attack on Al Jazeera, and journalists in Palestine."

Julia Conley

Following an investigation that Al Jazeera said uncovered new evidence regarding the fatal shooting of Palestinian-America journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in May, the international news network said Tuesday that it has filed a lawsuit against Israeli military forces at the International Criminal Court.

"The claim by the Israeli authorities that Shireen was killed by mistake in an exchange of fire is completely unfounded."

"Al Jazeera's legal team has conducted a full and detailed investigation into the case and unearthed new evidence based on several eyewitness accounts, the examination of multiple items of video footage, and forensic evidence pertaining to the case," said the network in a statement.

The investigation reportedly showed that Abu Akleh and her colleagues "were directly fired at by the Israeli occupation forces" when they were covering a raid by the forces in Jenin in the occupied West Bank on May 11.

"The claim by the Israeli authorities that Shireen was killed by mistake in an exchange of fire is completely unfounded," said Al Jazeera.

Rodney Dixon, a lawyer for the network, told reporters that the ICC should identify the individuals responsible for Abu Akleh's killing.

"The rulings of the International Criminal Court stipulate that those responsible be investigated and held accountable," said Dixon. "Otherwise, they bear the same responsibility as if they were the ones who opened fire."

The legal filing comes weeks after Israeli officials said they would not cooperate with an FBI investigation into the death of Abu Akleh, who was wearing a vest and helmet identifying her as a member of the press when she was shot in the head.

Israel has said it conducted an investigation which found the origin of the bullet that killed the veteran Al Jazeera journalist could not be determined because it was too damaged, suggesting that Palestinian forces could have fired the bullet.

Other investigations—including a U.S.-led forensic and ballistic probe and one by the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights—found that Israeli forces may have unintentionally fired the weapon that killed Abu Akleh, while an independent investigation by Forensic Architecture in the U.K. and the Palestinian human rights group Al-Haq concluded that Israel Defense Forces had intentionally killed the journalist.

Dixon said the ICC should consider the lawsuit "in the context of a wider attack on Al Jazeera, and journalists in Palestine," referring to the bombing of a building that housed Associated Press and Al Jazeera offices in May 2021.

"It's not a single incident, it's a killing that is part of a wider pattern that the prosecution should be investigating to identify those who are responsible for the killing, and to bring charges against them," said Dixon.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Sicknick and McConnell

Family of Officer Who Died After Jan. 6 Won't Shake Hands With McConnell, McCarthy

"No one should shake hands with insurrectionist sympathizers," said Voto Latino.

Jessica Corbett ·

Sen. Bernie Sanders stands with reporters

Sanders Says He Has Enough Support to Pass Yemen War Powers Resolution

"By removing the possibility of more U.S. support for Riyadh and its partners to renew airstrikes in Yemen, Congress can play a constructive role to keep the pressure on the Saudis to negotiate an extension of the truce," said two advocates for the resolution.

Julia Conley ·

Warnock speaks at campaign event

On Election Day, Warnock Supporters Urge Georgians 'Don't Walk, Run to the Polls!'

"The stakes could not be higher," said Planned Parenthood Action Fund president Alexis McGill Johnson, who campaigned for the Democratic senator. "Freedom is on the ballot."

Jessica Corbett ·

Haitian-Migrants

Biden Admin Takes 'Urgent and Necessary' Step to Protect 100,000+ Haitians From Deportation

"This decision will save lives and is the type of compassionate response this moment demands," said Rep. Ayanna Pressley, who led a call from Democrats in Congress to allow Haitians living in the United States to remain during the country's "unprecedented crisis."

Brett Wilkins ·

Shireen Abu Akleh vigil

Revealing New Evidence in Abu Akleh's Killing, Al Jazeera Sues Israeli Forces at ICC

The news network said the journalist's killing was part of a "wider attack on Al Jazeera, and journalists in Palestine."

Julia Conley ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.