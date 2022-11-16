'Unfortunate Accident': Polish President Says Missile That Killed Two Likely Fired by Ukraine

Polish President Andrzej Duda on Wednesday said the missile that killed two people in Poland the previous day was likely fired by Ukrainian defense forces as they attempted to respond to a massive barrage of Russian airstrikes.\r\n\r\n\u0022Ukraine\u0026#039;s defense was launching their missiles in various directions and it is highly probable that one of these missiles unfortunately fell on Polish territory,\u0022 Duda said, calling the incident an \u0022unfortunate accident.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022There is nothing, absolutely nothing, to suggest that it was an intentional attack on Poland,\u0022 he added.\r\n\r\nNATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg echoed that assessment at a press conference Wednesday following an emergency meeting of alliance ambassadors.\r\n\r\n\u0022The stakes are too high for us to sit idly by as the catastrophe spreads and the costs—and the risks—keep growing.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Our preliminary analysis suggests that the incident was likely caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile fired to defend Ukrainian territory against Russian cruise missile attacks,\u0022 Stoltenberg told reporters. \u0022But let me be clear: this is not Ukraine\u0026#039;s fault. Russia bears ultimate responsibility as it continues its illegal war against Ukraine.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe latest findings from NATO and Polish officials contradict the earlier claim by an unnamed U.S. intelligence official that the missile, which landed in a Polish village about four miles from the Ukrainian border, was fired by Russia—an assertion that on Tuesday intensified fears of a devastating escalation of the war.\r\n\r\nSpeaking to reporters at the G20 summit in Indonesia ahead of the emergency NATO meeting, U.S. President Joe Biden said late Tuesday that it is \u0022unlikely\u0022 that the missile \u0022was fired from Russia.\u0022\r\n\r\nForeign policy analysts and peace advocates have warned for months that the longer Russia\u0026#039;s war on Ukraine lasts, the greater the chance that it will spread beyond Ukraine\u0026#039;s borders and potentially spark a full-blown conflict between Russia and NATO.\r\n\r\nKatrina vanden Heuvel, editor and publisher of The Nation, wrote in a column for The Washington Post on Tuesday that \u0022the stakes are too high for us to sit idly by as the catastrophe spreads and the costs—and the risks—keep growing.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It might be time to give diplomacy a chance in the Ukraine war,\u0022 vanden Heuvel argued, citing recent comments by Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.\r\n\r\nIn a speech earlier this month, Milley offered U.S. casualty estimates for the war and said that \u0022when there\u0026#039;s an opportunity to negotiate, when peace can be achieved: seize the moment.\u0022\r\n\r\nVanden Heuvel emphasized that Milley is hardly \u0022a peace activist or a squishy liberal\u0022 and suggested his comments signal a potential shift in the Biden administration\u0026#039;s approach to the war.\r\n\r\n\u0022Despite public disavowals, the White House has tentatively been opening the door to negotiations,\u0022 vanden Heuvel pointing to reports that Biden administration officials have privately urged Ukraine\u0026#039;s leaders to show a willingness to engage in peace talks with Russia.\r\n\r\nTrita Parsi of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft argued in an MSNBC column on Tuesday that the Biden White House is \u0022right to pivot toward diplomacy in the Russia-Ukraine war.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Recent reporting has revealed that national security adviser Jake Sullivan earlier this month started discussions with Ukraine on ending the conflict while nudging Kyiv to show greater openness to diplomacy,\u0022 Parsi observed. \u0022Ukraine \u0026#039;must show its willingness to end the war reasonably and peacefully,\u0026#039; U.S. officials\u0026nbsp;reportedly relayed to Kyiv.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022As a direct result of Sullivan\u0026#039;s efforts,\u0022 Parsi added, \u0022President Volodymyr Zelenskyy outlined five conditions for negotiations last week that no longer included the non-starter demand that Russian President Vladimir Putin be out of power before talks can take place.\u0022