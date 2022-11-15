Another Election Denier Loses as Katie Hobbs Defeats Kari Lake for Arizona Governor

Katie Hobbs, Arizona\u0026#039;s Democratic Secretary of State, has defeated Republican Kari Lake in the battleground\u0026#039;s closely watched gubernatorial race, scoring the latest victory over a Trump-backed candidate who openly embraced the former president\u0026#039;s lies about the 2020 election.\r\n\r\n\u0022Democracy is worth the wait,\u0022 Hobbs tweeted after the Associated Press called the race in her favor late Monday following nearly a week of vote counting. \u0022Thank you, Arizona. I am so honored and so proud to be your next governor.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn the run-up to the gubernatorial contest, Lake—a former television anchor—refused to say whether she would accept defeat and repeatedly cast doubt on the state\u0026#039;s election process, baselessly claiming it is riddled with fraud. Last month, the Republican candidate told CNN, \u0022I\u0026#039;m going to win the election and I will accept that result.\u0022\r\n\r\nGiven her past remarks, the question of whether Lake will ultimately admit her loss was front and center Monday night as progressives celebrated the defeat of yet another prominent election denier.\r\n\r\n\u0022One of the most dangerous election deniers and conspiracy theorists in the country—Kari Lake—defeated,\u0022 wrote MSNBC\u0026#039;s Mehdi Hasan. \u0022Now, will she concede?\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Washington Post reported Monday that \u0022within Lake\u0026#039;s war room, where the mood shifted in the past week from giddy anticipation to grim resignation, discussions have centered on how Lake should speak about a loss.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Among those who have made appearances are some of the biggest names in Trump\u0026#039;s orbit, including Stephen K. Bannon and Christina Bobb, a former One America News anchor who aided a review of 2.1 million ballots in Maricopa County after the 2020 election. Trump himself called in on Sunday,\u0022 the Post continued. \u0022Discussions have ranged from how Lake could acknowledge a loss to whether she should adopt Trump’s playbook and claim the election was stolen from her. Some want her message to center on problems with printers on Election Day that affected 30 percent of polling sites.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn a tweet late Monday as right-wing commentators urged her not to concede, Lake signaled that she intends to contest the outcome, writing, \u0022Arizonans know BS when they see it.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nArizona became a hotbed of election denial in 2020 after President Joe Biden narrowly carried the state, which was previously a Republican stronghold. As Arizona\u0026#039;s top election official, Hobbs was a frequent target of right-wing demonstrations and threats of violence.\r\n\r\nBut the 2022 midterms have seen Arizona voters reject candidates who vocally peddled lies about the 2020 results. In addition to Lake\u0026#039;s defeat, GOP secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem—who was at the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 insurrection—lost to Democrat Adrian Fontes and Republican U.S. Senate hopeful Blake Masters fell to incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.).\r\n\r\n\u0022In my view, the five most aggressively dishonest 2020 election deniers who were on the ballot for key state offices were Arizona\u0026#039;s Kari Lake and Mark Finchem, Pennsylvania\u0026#039;s Doug Mastriano, Nevada\u0026#039;s Jim Marchant, and Michigan\u0026#039;s Kristina Karamo,\u0022 reporter Daniel Dale wrote late Monday. \u0022All of them have been defeated.\u0022