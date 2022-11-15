Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Democratic Governor-elect Katie Hobbs speaks at an event

Arizona Democratic gubernatorial nominee Katie Hobbs speaks to supporters at an election night watch party on November 8, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Another Election Denier Loses as Katie Hobbs Defeats Kari Lake for Arizona Governor

"One of the most dangerous election deniers and conspiracy theorists in the country—Kari Lake—defeated," wrote one observer. "Now, will she concede?"

Jake Johnson

Katie Hobbs, Arizona's Democratic Secretary of State, has defeated Republican Kari Lake in the battleground's closely watched gubernatorial race, scoring the latest victory over a Trump-backed candidate who openly embraced the former president's lies about the 2020 election.

"Democracy is worth the wait," Hobbs tweeted after the Associated Press called the race in her favor late Monday following nearly a week of vote counting. "Thank you, Arizona. I am so honored and so proud to be your next governor."

In the run-up to the gubernatorial contest, Lake—a former television anchor—refused to say whether she would accept defeat and repeatedly cast doubt on the state's election process, baselessly claiming it is riddled with fraud. Last month, the Republican candidate told CNN, "I'm going to win the election and I will accept that result."

Given her past remarks, the question of whether Lake will ultimately admit her loss was front and center Monday night as progressives celebrated the defeat of yet another prominent election denier.

"One of the most dangerous election deniers and conspiracy theorists in the country—Kari Lake—defeated," wrote MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan. "Now, will she concede?"

The Washington Post reported Monday that "within Lake's war room, where the mood shifted in the past week from giddy anticipation to grim resignation, discussions have centered on how Lake should speak about a loss."

"Among those who have made appearances are some of the biggest names in Trump's orbit, including Stephen K. Bannon and Christina Bobb, a former One America News anchor who aided a review of 2.1 million ballots in Maricopa County after the 2020 election. Trump himself called in on Sunday," the Post continued. "Discussions have ranged from how Lake could acknowledge a loss to whether she should adopt Trump’s playbook and claim the election was stolen from her. Some want her message to center on problems with printers on Election Day that affected 30 percent of polling sites."

In a tweet late Monday as right-wing commentators urged her not to concede, Lake signaled that she intends to contest the outcome, writing, "Arizonans know BS when they see it."

Arizona became a hotbed of election denial in 2020 after President Joe Biden narrowly carried the state, which was previously a Republican stronghold. As Arizona's top election official, Hobbs was a frequent target of right-wing demonstrations and threats of violence.

But the 2022 midterms have seen Arizona voters reject candidates who vocally peddled lies about the 2020 results. In addition to Lake's defeat, GOP secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem—who was at the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 insurrection—lost to Democrat Adrian Fontes and Republican U.S. Senate hopeful Blake Masters fell to incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.).

"In my view, the five most aggressively dishonest 2020 election deniers who were on the ballot for key state offices were Arizona's Kari Lake and Mark Finchem, Pennsylvania's Doug Mastriano, Nevada's Jim Marchant, and Michigan's Kristina Karamo," reporter Daniel Dale wrote late Monday. "All of them have been defeated."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Democratic Governor-elect Katie Hobbs speaks at an event

Another Election Denier Loses as Katie Hobbs Defeats Kari Lake for Arizona Governor

"One of the most dangerous election deniers and conspiracy theorists in the country—Kari Lake—defeated," wrote one observer. "Now, will she concede?"

Jake Johnson ·

University of California strike

48,000 Unionized University of California Academic Workers Launch 'Historic' Strike

"We're fighting so those of us who do the majority of teaching and research do not have to live with severe rent burdens and debt, while highly paid administrators live in publicly funded mansions," explained one strike leader.

Brett Wilkins ·

Associate Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas sits with his wife and conservative activist Virginia Thomas while he waits to speak at the Heritage Foundation on October 21, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Fresh Call to Impeach Clarence Thomas After Latest Ruling on Jan. 6 Insurrection

"His wife, Ginni Thomas, pressured Arizona officials to illegally overturn Trump's loss," noted one watchdog. "It's absurd that Thomas did not recuse."

Kenny Stancil ·

van gogh stunt

Climate Actions Like Throwing Soup at Art Dampen Support for Cause: Survey

Researchers found that "overall, the public expresses general disapproval of nonviolent, disruptive protests to raise attention to the dangers of climate change."

Brett Wilkins ·

Donald Trump speaks

Trump Accused of 'Brazen' Campaign Finance Violation a Day Before Expected 2024 Launch

A watchdog group said the former president's transfer of a "colossal sum" of cash from his leadership PAC to a Trump-aligned PAC violates federal law.

Jake Johnson ·

Most Popular

 
  1. Trump Accused of 'Brazen' Campaign Finance Violation a Day Before Expected 2024 Launch
  2. 'Seismic Win': Michigan Voters Approve Constitutional Amendment to Protect Abortion Rights
  3. Trump Reportedly Seeking Tips for Imprisoning Journalists If Reelected in 2024
  4. The GOP Is Terrified of You, Because Democracy Scares the Hell Out of Them
  5. 'Take Some Ownership': AOC Hits Back After Defeated DCCC Chair Lashes Out
  6. Biden FTC Applauded for Moving to Crack Down on 'Predatory Pricing,' Other Corporate Abuses
  7. 'Horrendous': Labor Dept Accuses Company of Employing Dozens of Children at Slaughterhouses
  8. An Open Letter to Bill Gates on Food, Farming, and Africa
  9. 'Young People Saved This Election' for Democrats, Say Progressives
  10. DOJ Appeals as Trump Judge Blocks Student Debt Cancellation With 'Farcical' Ruling
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.