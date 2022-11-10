California Sues Manufacturers of 'Forever Chemicals' for Deception and Harm

The state of California on Thursday sued 18 manufacturers of \u0022forever chemicals\u0022 for harming people and the planet, and engaging in widespread deception.\r\n\r\n\u0022We won\u0026#039;t let them off the hook for the pernicious damage done to our state.\u0022\r\n\r\nPer- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are manufactured chemicals that persist in the human body and environment for long periods. They have been used in everything from water-resistant clothing and furniture to cookware, food packaging, and firefighting foam.\r\n\r\nForever chemicals have been found in drinking water, soil, wildlife, and people across the country, and they have been linked to various health problems, including multiple types of cancer, childhood obesity, and damage to immune and reproductive systems.\r\n\r\n\u0022PFAS are as ubiquitous in California as they are harmful,\u0022 said California Attorney General Rob Bonta. \u0022As a result of a decadeslong campaign of deception, PFAS are in our waters, our clothing, our houses, and even our bodies.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Democrat declared that \u0022the damage caused by 3M, DuPont, and other manufacturers of PFAS is nothing short of staggering, and without drastic action, California will be dealing with the harms of these toxic chemicals for generations.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Today\u0026#039;s lawsuit is the result of a yearslong investigation that found that the manufacturers of PFAS knowingly violated state consumer protection and environmental laws,\u0022 he added. \u0022We won\u0026#039;t let them off the hook for the pernicious damage done to our state.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nFiled in the Alameda County Superior Court, the complaint states that the \u0022defendants created and/or contributed to a public nuisance, harmed and destroyed natural resources, marketed defective products, failed to provide adequate warnings concerning the use of their products, and engaged in unlawful business practices.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe suit is seeking preliminary and permanent equitable relief, damages, statutory penalties, and restitution as well as associated attorneys\u0026#039; fees, expert costs, and litigation costs.\r\n\r\n3M spokesperson Carolyn LaViolette told Reuters that the company \u0022acted responsibly in connection with products containing PFAS and will defend its record of environmental stewardship.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhile DuPont didn\u0026#039;t respond to the news agency\u0026#039;s request for comment, The Wall Street Journal noted that a statement on its website \u0022says the company\u0026#039;s present use of PFAS is limited, that it has systems, processes, and protocols in place to ensure the chemicals are used safely, and that it is actively pursuing research into alternatives.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe suit in California comes as the Biden administration and lawmakers face calls for federal legislation focused on not only limiting or ending the use of PFAS but also addressing the health impacts and environmental pollution resulting from widespread use of forever chemicals.