Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Dr. Mehmet Oz speaks at a campaign rally

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz speaks at a rally in Pennsburg, Pennsylvania on November 7, 2022. (Photo: Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images)

Big Oil Spent $13 Million to Boost Republicans in These 3 Toss-Up Senate Races

"Oil and gas executives and other powerful corporate interests want to keep us home by spreading misinformation and contributing to politicians supporting voter suppression efforts," said a Greenpeace campaigner.

Jake Johnson

As voters across the United States headed to the polls Tuesday, a Greenpeace analysis found that the powerful oil and gas industry has spent nearly $13 million—averaging roughly $4.3 million per race—to boost Republicans vying for Senate seats in Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Nevada, key battleground states that could tip the balance of power in Congress.

According to Greenpeace's breakdown of campaign finance data, Big Oil has donated more than $5.4 million to party committees and super PACs backing Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, $5.3 million to bolster Herschel Walker in Georgia, and $2 million to support Adam Laxalt in Nevada, each of whom has signaled they would oppose climate action if elected. During his tenure as Nevada's attorney general, Laxalt—who has ties to the Koch network—worked with other GOP officials to shield ExxonMobil from a fraud investigation.

"Oil and gas executives and other powerful corporate interests want to keep us home by spreading misinformation and contributing to politicians supporting voter suppression efforts," said Ebony Twilley Martin, co-executive director of Greenpeace USA. "We must stay the course against unprecedented millionaire money funding extremist candidates, election overthrowers, and rampant disinformation."

Total campaign spending on state and federal elections this cycle is projected to reach and surpass $16.7 billion, according to OpenSecrets—the most money ever spent on midterm contests in U.S. history. The record spending has been fueled by huge billionaire donations and the continued dominance of super PACs, which can raise and spend unlimited sums on elections.

The oil and gas industry, which has seen its profits explode over the past year, is one of many corporate interests investing heavily in the 2022 races, which have massive implications for democracy and the planet. In addition to threatening cuts to Social Security and Medicare, Republicans have suggested they will attempt to slash key climate investments if they retake control of Congress.

Related Content

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy speaks at a news conference

GOP Threatens to Hold Economy Hostage to Slash Climate Investments

Jake Johnson

Greenpeace's analysis shows that 20 fossil fuel firms and trade groups have donated more than $52 million overall to Republican super PACs and party committees this cycle, with much of the money flowing into highly competitive districts in Nevada, Pennsylvania, and elsewhere across the country.

In the closest races, Greenpeace found that the oil and gas industry has spent $490,000 per House seat.

"Big Oil's spending was so high that in 11 out of the 13 races analyzed, oil and gas-attributed spending outweighed the amount that one or both candidates raised from small donors (donors who contributed $200 or less)," the climate group found.

In a statement, Martin said that Tuesday's election represents "a turning point for our country, and the urgency of the climate crisis demands that all of us make our voice heard."

"This election puts us at a critical crossroads: one path sends us towards climate catastrophe, the weakening of our democracy, and more injustice," Martin warned. "The other path, which I am calling on us to take today, is a chance to improve our lives and protect our planet together."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Trump at Ohio rally

Trump Reportedly Seeking Tips for Imprisoning Journalists If Reelected in 2024

"We've become used to this sort of thing from him, but we shouldn't," said one critic of the former president.

Jessica Corbett ·

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

AOC Says 'Don't Fall For It' as GOP Revives 'Red Mirage' Conspiracy

"There is nothing to suggest that delay indicates fraud. Counting every vote takes time," one expert asserted. "Don't fall for this scam!"

Brett Wilkins ·

Voters wait to cast their ballots in Phoenix

Progressives Say Massive Voter Turnout Is the Best Counter to the 'Big Lie'

"If young people and working people come out to vote in strong numbers today, we can win this election," said Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Jake Johnson ·

Firetruck in wildfire

Report Demands 'Rapid Transition' to Renewables as Climate Calamities Spread Across US

"We're past the point of incremental changes," said one climate scientist. "That era has passed us by, and the magnitude of the challenges we're facing right now going forward are going to require transformative changes."

Julia Conley ·

Children wade through a flooded street in the Jaffarabad district of Pakistan's Balochistan province on October 4, 2022.

By 2030, Poor Nations Will Need $2.4 Trillion Per Year to Fight Climate Crisis: Report

"Rich countries should recognize that it is in their vital self-interest, as well as a matter of justice given the severe impacts caused by their high levels of current and past emissions, to invest in climate action."

Kenny Stancil ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.