Wis. Gov. Candidate Says GOP 'Will Never Lose Another Election' If He Wins

Alluding to his plans to alter how elections are conducted in ways that would stifle the popular will, Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial nominee Tim Michels said this week that if he is elected, the state\u0026#039;s residents would live under permanent GOP control.\r\n\r\n\u0022Republicans will never lose another election in Wisconsin after I\u0026#039;m elected governor,\u0022 Michels—a construction executive and advocate of former President Donald Trump\u0026#039;s \u0022Big Lie\u0022 that the 2020 presidential election was stolen—told supporters Monday at a campaign rally.\r\n\r\nSharing an audio clip of Michels\u0026#039; remarks, American Bridge 21st Century tweeted: \u0022Democracy is on the line in Wisconsin. Michels must be stopped.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAlong similar lines, journalist David Roberts warned: \u0022Their goal is one-party rule, and they are not bothering to even dogwhistle it. Every U.S. voter should be made familiar with this quote.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMichels is seeking to defeat incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who during his four years in office vetoed or vocally opposed multiple Republican-authored bills that would have restricted ballot access or given the GOP-dominated state Legislature complete control over federal elections in a key swing state that Trump narrowly won in 2016 and narrowly lost in 2020.\r\n\r\nAs The Washington Post reported Tuesday:\r\n\r\n\r\nMichels has promised to sign similar legislation and has said he would restructure the state\u0026#039;s bipartisan elections commission. He has never spelled out what specific changes he would make to the commission, which is run by three Democrats and three Republicans.\r\n\r\nMichels, who won his August primary with Trump\u0026#039;s endorsement, has left open the possibility that he would try to decertify the 2020 election in Wisconsin, which legal scholars say is impossible. He has declined to say whether he would certify the results of the 2024 election.\r\n\r\n\r\nThe Wisconsin gubernatorial race remains extremely close. On Wednesday, the polling website FiveThirtyEight.com\u0026nbsp;gave\u0026nbsp;Michels a 1.4 percentage point lead. The Cook Report, a non-partisan outlet,\u0026nbsp;deemed\u0026nbsp;Wisconsin a toss-up.\r\n\r\nIn response to his opponent\u0026#039;s Monday remarks, Evers tweeted: \u0022Tim Michels is a danger to our democracy. When you head to the polls on Election Day, remember that we\u0026#039;re fighting to protect our democracy, voting rights, and free, fair, and secure elections.\u0022\r\n\r\nAccording to Michels campaign spokesperson Brian Fraley, the candidate\u0026#039;s statement was meant to convey that he would enact policies that would ensure the future success of Republicans.\r\n\r\n\u0022When Wisconsin gets back on the right track, with lower taxes, better schools, uniform election laws, and safer communities thanks to the Michels administration, voters will reward the Republicans at the ballot box,\u0022 Fraley told the Post.\r\n\r\nHowever, as States United Action showed in a recent report, Wisconsin is among the 33 states in which Republican lawmakers have introduced more than 240 bills this year to obstruct the fair administration of elections by:\r\n\r\n\r\n\tusurping control over election results;\r\n\trequiring partisan or unprofessional election \u0022audits\u0022 or reviews;\r\n\tseizing power over election responsibilities;\r\n\tcreating unworkable burdens in election administration; or\r\n\timposing disproportionate criminal or other penalties.\r\n\r\n\r\nNotably, Wisconsin is one of just three states—the others being Arizona and Pennsylvania—in which such legislation has been introduced across all five domains since 2021. In the Badger State alone, GOP lawmakers have unveiled a whopping 38 bills over the past two years that would allow them to subvert election results or criminalize election officials.\r\n\r\nNationwide, more than 55 election interference bills have been enacted or adopted since Trump launched his deadly January 6, 2021 coup attempt following his loss to President Joe Biden, including two adopted in Wisconsin this year.\r\n\r\nWisconsin is also among the GOP-controlled states that have collectively introduced hundreds of voter suppression bills over the past two years and redrawn congressional and state legislative maps in ways that disenfranchise Democratic-leaning communities of color and give Republicans outsized representation, which could help them secure minority rule for years to come.\r\n\r\nIn its current term, the right-wing-dominated U.S. Supreme Court is considering two cases—Merrill v. Milligan and Moore v. Harper—that threaten, respectively, to exacerbate gerrymandering and grant state lawmakers virtually unchecked power to oversee and potentially skew federal elections, through the so-called independent state legislature theory.\r\n\r\nPro-democracy advocates have implored Senate Democrats to repeal the 60-vote filibuster rule and pass federal legislation to safeguard voting rights over objections from the GOP minority.\r\n\r\nBut a handful of corporate-backed members of the majority party, including Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) and Joe Manchin (W.Va.), have refused, allowing the right\u0026#039;s multi-pronged assault on the franchise to continue unabated.