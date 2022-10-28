Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Common Dreams’ climate coverage is NOT brought to you by Chevron.

Our economic reporting is NOT brought to you by JPMorgan Chase. NONE of our journalism is brought to you by Exxon or Goldman Sachs or Disney or Walmart or Amazon or Pfizer.

Our news coverage is sponsored by you. Because only readers fund our independent journalism. Please chip in whatever you can to support this work during our critical Fall Campaign drive.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

App icons are displayed on a smartphone screen in Ankara, Turkey on May 11, 2021.

App icons are displayed on a smartphone screen in Ankara, Turkey on May 11, 2021. (Photo: Rasit Aydogan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Big Tech Failing to 'Fight Hate and Lies' Ahead of US Midterms, Report Warns

"These are systemic failures across all of the major social media companies that show how little the companies care about safeguarding elections," said an advocate from Free Press.

Kenny Stancil

Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube are failing to curb the spread of right-wing extremism and disinformation on their platforms and must immediately implement safeguards with the pivotal U.S. midterm elections less than two weeks away, a watchdog warned Thursday.

In Empty Promises: Inside Big Tech's Weak Effort to Fight Hate and Lies in 2022, Free Press analyzed the policies of the four social media giants to measure how prepared each one is to combat Trump-backed efforts to sow doubt about upcoming electoral outcomes.

According to Free Press, "The problem is just as dire in advance of the 2022 U.S. midterms as it was during the nation's 2020 elections."

In particular, the report found that the major social media networks have:

  • Failed to clearly update their election integrity systems in time for the elections;
  • Created a labyrinth of company commitments, announcements, and policies that make it difficult to assess what they're really doing, if anything, to protect users; and
  • Failed to close what they call "newsworthiness" or "public interest" exceptions that give prominent users and politicians a "get out of jail free" card and allow them to post lies without consequences from the platforms.

Free Press warned that these failures are likely to be felt not only at polling stations on November 8, "but also on the streets."

"The unchecked spread of online lies about the 2020 election fueled real-world violence on January 6," said Nora Benavidez, report author and senior counsel and director of digital justice and civil rights at Free Press. "And although most people in the United States now believe that Big Tech should do more to curb the online spread of disinformation and incitements to violence, social media companies keep failing to protect users."

As the report notes:

Change the Terms, a coalition of more than 60 civil and consumer rights organizations, developed a set of 15 priority reforms for social media companies to implement ahead of the midterm elections that would fight algorithmic amplification of hate and lies, protect users across all languages, and increase company transparency. Our coalition, of which Free Press is a founding member, then met with Meta, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube throughout the summer of 2022, calling on each company to implement these 15 priority reforms as soon as possible and to share more data about their enforcement practices around election integrity.

[...]

Although tech companies had promised to fight disinformation and hate on their platforms this fall, there is a notable gap between what the companies say they want to do and what they actually do in practice. In sum, platforms do not have sufficient policies, practices, AI, or human capital in place to materially mitigate harm ahead of and during the November midterms.

"Even in writing, platforms like Meta, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube can't commit to the most basic online protections to limit the spread of disinformation and hate," said Benavidez. "And in practice, our research shows ongoing gaps in companies' enforcement of their own meager safety policies."

"These are systemic failures across all of the major social media companies that show how little the companies care about safeguarding elections and fighting extremism and lies on their platforms," she added.

After Twitter's new mega-billionaire owner, Elon Musk, fired several of the platform's key leaders immediately upon taking over on Thursday night, Benavidez warned that content moderation on the site is poised to become even worse.

Free Press urged Facebook parent company Meta, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube to take the following steps to stem the spread of bigotry and lies on their platforms:

  • Stop amplifying hate and disinformation content and implement algorithms without discrimination;
  • Protect people equally around the world and across languages through increased resourcing for civic integrity teams year-round; and
  • Boost transparency about company business models and moderation and enforcement practices, ensuring access to data for external researchers and journalists.

"We are less than two weeks from the U.S. midterms," Benavidez tweeted. "Over 30 other national elections have occurred around the world this year, featuring conspiracy theories and lies fanned by online rhetoric that social media companies allow to flourish."

"What will it take for the culture of Big Tech to change?" she asked. "What will it take for civil and human rights to become a real priority with evidence to show for it?"

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
App icons are displayed on a smartphone screen in Ankara, Turkey on May 11, 2021.

Big Tech Failing to 'Fight Hate and Lies' Ahead of US Midterms, Report Warns

"These are systemic failures across all of the major social media companies that show how little the companies care about safeguarding elections," said an advocate from Free Press.

Kenny Stancil ·

Man pumps gas at Exxon station

Historic Exxon, Chevron Profits Signal 'All-Out War on American Consumers'

"Instead of providing badly needed relief to consumers, they spent over $32 billion to enrich their wealthy shareholders while forcing American families to foot the bill."

Jake Johnson ·

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband attend Mass.

Nancy Pelosi's Husband 'Violently Assaulted' by Home Intruder

"The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation," the House Speaker's office said in a statement.

Common Dreams staff ·

Elon Musk speaks to an audience

'Dangerous for Us All': Elon Musk, World's Richest Man, Completes Twitter Takeover

"Musk's plans will leave the platform more vulnerable to security threats, rampant disinformation, and extremism just ahead of the midterm elections."

Jake Johnson ·

Bernie Portland

Sanders Urges Massive Midterm Voter Turnout to 'Preserve American Democracy'

"We are in a pivotal moment in American history where the crises that we face are unprecedented," the democratic socialist told a crowd of thousands in Eugene, Oregon.

Brett Wilkins ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.