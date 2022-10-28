Big Tech Failing to 'Fight Hate and Lies' Ahead of US Midterms, Report Warns

Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube are failing to curb the spread of right-wing extremism and disinformation on their platforms and must immediately implement safeguards with the pivotal U.S. midterm elections less than two weeks away, a watchdog warned Thursday.\r\n\r\nIn Empty Promises: Inside Big Tech\u0026#039;s Weak Effort to Fight Hate and Lies in 2022, Free Press analyzed the policies of the four social media giants to measure how prepared each one is to combat Trump-backed efforts to sow doubt about upcoming electoral outcomes.\r\n\r\nAccording to Free Press, \u0022The problem is just as dire in advance of the 2022 U.S. midterms as it was during the nation\u0026#039;s 2020 elections.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn particular, the report found that the major social media networks have:\r\n\r\n\r\n\tFailed to clearly update their election integrity systems in time for the elections;\r\n\tCreated a labyrinth of company commitments, announcements, and policies that make it difficult to assess what they\u0026#039;re really doing, if anything, to protect users; and\r\n\tFailed to close what they call \u0022newsworthiness\u0022 or \u0022public interest\u0022 exceptions that give prominent users and politicians a \u0022get out of jail free\u0022 card and allow them to post lies without consequences from the platforms.\r\n\r\n\r\nFree Press warned that these failures are likely to be felt not only at polling stations on November 8, \u0022but also on the streets.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The unchecked spread of online lies about the 2020 election fueled real-world violence on January 6,\u0022 said Nora Benavidez, report author and senior counsel and director of digital justice and civil rights at Free Press. \u0022And although most people in the United States now believe that Big Tech should do more to curb the online spread of disinformation and incitements to violence, social media companies keep failing to protect users.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs the report notes:\r\n\r\n\r\nChange the Terms, a coalition of more than 60 civil and consumer rights organizations, developed a set of 15 priority reforms for social media companies to implement ahead of the midterm elections that would fight algorithmic amplification of hate and lies, protect users across all languages, and increase company transparency. Our coalition, of which Free Press is a founding member, then met with Meta, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube throughout the summer of 2022, calling on each company to implement these 15 priority reforms as soon as possible and to share more data about their enforcement practices around election integrity.\r\n\r\n[...]\r\n\r\nAlthough tech companies had promised to fight disinformation and hate on their platforms this fall, there is a notable gap between what the companies say they want to do and what they actually do in practice. In sum, platforms do not have sufficient policies, practices, AI, or human capital in place to materially mitigate harm ahead of and during the November midterms.\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Even in writing, platforms like Meta, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube can\u0026#039;t commit to the most basic online protections to limit the spread of disinformation and hate,\u0022 said Benavidez. \u0022And in practice, our research shows ongoing gaps in companies\u0026#039; enforcement of their own meager safety policies.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022These are systemic failures across all of the major social media companies that show how little the companies care about safeguarding elections and fighting extremism and lies on their platforms,\u0022 she added.\r\n\r\nAfter Twitter\u0026#039;s new mega-billionaire owner, Elon Musk, fired several of the platform\u0026#039;s key leaders immediately upon taking over on Thursday night, Benavidez warned that content moderation on the site is poised to become even worse.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nFree Press urged Facebook parent company Meta, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube to take the following steps to stem the spread of bigotry and lies on their platforms:\r\n\r\n\r\n\tStop amplifying hate and disinformation content and implement algorithms without discrimination;\r\n\tProtect people equally around the world and across languages through increased resourcing for civic integrity teams year-round; and\r\n\tBoost transparency about company business models and moderation and enforcement practices, ensuring access to data for external researchers and journalists.\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022We are less than two weeks from the U.S. midterms,\u0022 Benavidez tweeted. \u0022Over 30 other national elections have occurred around the world this year, featuring conspiracy theories and lies fanned by online rhetoric that social media companies allow to flourish.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022What will it take for the culture of Big Tech to change?\u0022 she asked. \u0022What will it take for civil and human rights to become a real priority with evidence to show for it?\u0022