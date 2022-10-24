Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Tens of thousands marched in Budapest on Sunday

Protestors hold banners during a sympathy march to show their support for teachers on October 23, 2022 in Budapest, Hungary. On October 23 Hungarians commemorate the start of the 1956 revolution that led the country to break away from Soviet influence, when students in Budapest demanded political reforms. (Photo: Janos Kummer/Getty Images)

80,000+ March Against Far-Right Orban Government in Budapest

"We totally back our teachers in their struggle for their rights," said one demonstrator

Jon Queally

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Budapest on Sunday evening to stand in solidarity with the nation's teachers and denounce the far-right government of President Viktor Orban.

With over 80,000 marching in the demonstration it was the largest public display of dissent since Orban's reelection in April as a revolt by teachers—demanding better pay and increased funding for schools—continues.

According to Agence France-Presse:

Since the start of the school year, teachers and high school students have staged several demonstrations in Budapest and cities nationwide, backing teachers dismissed for taking part in earlier protests.

Sunday's march in Budapest was the biggest so far, and organisers pledged to keep up the pressure in the coming weeks.

"Everyone in my school is exhausted at having to fight for basics like enough teachers and equipment," said 17-year-old student Anett Bodi at the demonstration.

The government ruled by Orban—seen as an authoritarian ally of former U.S. president Donald Trump—has blamed the lack of money for education on the European Union which is withholding funds over accusations of corruption by the Hungarian government.

In addition to defense of teachers and student education, many in the march slammed Orban for his support of Russian President Vladimir Putin as he continues an assault on Ukraine and the nation's struggles with soaring inflation, especially of heating costs as the winter approaches.

"I am here...for my children, there should be change," said Gyongyi Bereczky, a mail carrier, told Reuters. "This runaway inflation... we cannot save up at all anymore, simply we cannot make ends meet as prices are soaring."

Speaking with AFP, Bodi said the fight for teachers and their rights to continue to fight for their schools was primary. "We totally back our teachers in their struggle for their rights," she said.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Tens of thousands marched in Budapest on Sunday

80,000+ March Against Far-Right Orban Government in Budapest

"We totally back our teachers in their struggle for their rights," said one demonstrator

Jon Queally ·

Sen. Bernie Sanders rallies with union workers

To Boost Turnout, Sanders Says Dems Must Attack 'Corporate Agenda of the Republicans'

"What Democrats have got to do is contrast their economic plan with the Republicans'," said Sen. Bernie Sanders. "What are the Republicans talking about? They want to cut Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid."

Jake Johnson ·

Rev. William Barber speaks during a rally in Durham, North Carolina

Poor People's Campaign Mobilizes Low-Income Voters in North Carolina

"North Carolina has an opportunity to determine the makeup of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate, and can show the nation how to fight against extremist state legislatures, said Rev. William Barber.

Jake Johnson ·

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters takes part in a panel discussion

Dark Money Groups Have Pumped $1 Billion Into GOP Effort to Retake Senate

The finding comes a month after Senate Republicans tanked a bill that would have required dark money groups to disclose their donors and funding sources.

Jake Johnson ·

Poll watchers dressed in tactical gear watch a ballot dropbox location

Armed 'Poll Watchers' in Arizona Heighten Alarm Over Right-Wing Voter Intimidation

"This is obviously totally incompatible with liberal democracy and an open society," said one commentator.

Jake Johnson ·

Most Popular

 
  1. Defying Pentagon Secrecy, Reporting Exposes Retired US Generals on Saudi Payroll
  2. House Dem Says 'Every Republican Should Be Asked' About GOP Ploy to Cut Social Security
  3. Armed 'Poll Watchers' in Arizona Heighten Alarm Over Right-Wing Voter Intimidation
  4. So-Called GOP 'Solutions' to Inflation Are Just Another Giveaway to the Rich and Corporations
  5. To Fight Inflation, Tax the Rich and Corporate Profiteers
  6. Supreme Court Must Affirm Consumer Boycotts Are Protected by First Amendment
  7. Donald Trump Isn't the Biggest Grifter in This Country. The Republican Party Is
  8. 'Believe Him,' Say Critics, as McCarthy Signals GOP Plan to Attack Social Security, Medicare
  9. 'I Will Not Yield': Biden Vows to Fight Any GOP Attack on Social Security, Medicare
  10. In America, Democracy Can Simply Be Bought by the Billionaires
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.