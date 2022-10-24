80,000+ March Against Far-Right Orban Government in Budapest

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Budapest on Sunday evening to stand in solidarity with the nation\u0026#039;s teachers and denounce the far-right government of President Viktor Orban.\r\n\r\nWith over 80,000 marching in the demonstration it was the largest public display of dissent since Orban\u0026#039;s reelection in April as a revolt by teachers—demanding better pay and increased funding for schools—continues.\r\n\r\nAccording to Agence France-Presse:\r\n\r\n\r\nSince the start of the school year, teachers and high school students have staged several demonstrations in Budapest and cities nationwide, backing teachers dismissed for taking part in earlier protests.\r\n\r\nSunday\u0026#039;s march in Budapest was the biggest so far, and organisers pledged to keep up the pressure in the coming weeks.\r\n\r\n\u0022Everyone in my school is exhausted at having to fight for basics like enough teachers and equipment,\u0022 said 17-year-old student Anett Bodi at the demonstration.\r\n\r\n\r\nThe government ruled by Orban—seen as an authoritarian ally of former U.S. president Donald Trump—has blamed the lack of money for education on the European Union which is withholding funds over accusations of corruption by the Hungarian government.\r\n\r\nIn addition to defense of teachers and student education, many in the march slammed Orban for his support of Russian President Vladimir Putin as he continues an assault on Ukraine and the nation\u0026#039;s struggles with soaring inflation, especially of heating costs as the winter approaches.\r\n\r\n\u0022I am here...for my children, there should be change,\u0022 said Gyongyi Bereczky, a mail carrier, told Reuters. \u0022This runaway inflation... we cannot save up at all anymore, simply we cannot make ends meet as prices are soaring.\u0022\r\n\r\nSpeaking with AFP, Bodi said the fight for teachers and their rights to continue to fight for their schools was primary. \u0022We totally back our teachers in their struggle for their rights,\u0022 she said.