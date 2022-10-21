Former Trump Aide Steve Bannon Sentenced to Four Months in Prison

Former Trump aide Steve Bannon was sentenced Friday to four months in federal prison and ordered to pay a $6,500 fine for contempt of Congress charges stemming from his defiance of a subpoena issued by the House January 6 committee.\r\n\r\nThe sentence amounts to less than the six-month prison term and $200,000 fine that the U.S. Department of Justice recommended.\r\n\r\n\u0022The threat of Bannon\u0026#039;s burn-it-all-down approach continues to drive the Republican Party\u0026#039;s descent into full-blown fascism.\u0022\r\n\r\nCarl Nichols, the Trump-appointed U.S. district court judge presiding over the case, said he would suspend the sentence if Bannon files an appeal within two weeks, a move that could allow him to avoid prison for months.\r\n\r\n\u0022No American is above the law, including former presidents and their advisers,\u0022 Aaron Scherb, senior director of legislative affairs at Common Cause, said in a statement. \u0022Steve Bannon learned that today through a jail sentence and a fine for defying a subpoena from the January 6th Committee.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It is imperative that Congress have subpoena power with teeth in order to fulfill its oversight and investigatory responsibilities,\u0022 Scherb added. \u0022If individuals could defy congressional subpoenas with impunity, our system of checks and balances would break down.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe House January 6 panel subpoenaed Bannon and other former Trump advisers in September 2021 as part of its pursuit of documents and testimony related to the Capitol insurrection.\r\n\r\nAfter Bannon refused to comply with the subpoena, the House approved a criminal contempt report in October 2021. A month later, Bannon was indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts of contempt of Congress.\r\n\r\n\u0022Steve Bannon would rather go to jail than tell the truth,\u0022 said Madeline Peltz, deputy director of rapid response at Media Matters for America. \u0022After being given ample opportunities to share the truth about his role in the insurrection with the American people, he refused to do so.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Though Bannon was held responsible for his contempt today,\u0022 Peltz added, \u0022the threat of Bannon\u0026#039;s burn-it-all-down approach continues to drive the Republican Party\u0026#039;s descent into full-blown fascism.\u0022