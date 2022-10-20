'Most Disastrous PM in Our History': UK Prime Minister Liz Truss Resigns

U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her resignation Thursday after just 44 days in office amid a worsening cost-of-living crisis and continued fallout over a scrapped plan to cut taxes for the ultra-rich.\r\n\r\n\u0022This is not just about one person. Truss\u0026#039; party has driven this country into chaos over 12 long years.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022I recognize given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party,\u0022 Truss said in a speech. \u0022I\u0026#039;ve spoken to his majesty the king to notify him I\u0026#039;m resigning as leader of the Conservative Party.\u0022\r\n\r\nTruss is expected to leave office by the end of next week, after the Tories hold a leadership election to select her replacement.\r\n\r\nIn response to Truss\u0026#039; announcement, Nick Dearden of the U.K.-based advocacy group Global Justice Now called her \u0022the most disastrous PM in our history.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022But, this is not just about one person,\u0022 Dearden wrote on Twitter. \u0022Truss\u0026#039; party has driven this country into chaos over 12 long years. We\u0026#039;re all bearing the consequences. They need to go. GENERAL ELECTION NOW.\u0022\r\n\r\nLabour MP Jeremy Corbyn argued that \u0022the debacle of Liz Truss\u0026#039; short-lived premiership is a symptom of a broken economic system and a trashed democracy.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We will continue to lurch from crisis to crisis—and ordinary people will pay the price—until we finally build a society for the many, not the few,\u0022 Corbyn added.