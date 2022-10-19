Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Coney Barrett and Roberts

U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett and Chief Justice John Roberts pause for photographs at the top of the steps of the west side of the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. on October 1, 2021. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Refused by Lower Courts, Right-Wing Group Asks SCOTUS to Stop Student Debt Relief

Noting that district and appeals courts rejected the group's request, one analyst projected that this case "is not going anywhere." However, a record number of Americans don't trust the high court.

Jessica Corbett

Just two days after U.S. President Joe Biden announced the formal launch of the application for his student debt relief plan, a right-wing group focused on tax policy in Wisconsin asked the Supreme Court on Wednesday to temporarily block the program.

Unveiled in August, Biden's plan is set to forgive up to $20,000 for federal borrowers who meet specific income requirements. While progressives have long pushed for even bolder debt cancellation, right-wing politicians and groups have taken aim at the administration's more modest policy.

There are multiple ongoing legal challenges against the program, but the Wisconsin-based Brown County Taxpayers Association case is the first to reach the Supreme Court.

The group is asking the high court to block the plan as litigation against it moves forward, claiming the administration exceeded its authority and violated the Administrative Procedure Act, and absent intervention, the organization "will be irreparably harmed" because the policy "will deplete the federal treasury by a staggering amount."

The filing first heads to Justice Amy Coney Barrett—one of the six right-wing justices—but she could refer the matter to the full court, which also includes three left-leaning justices.

The timeline for the court to weigh in is tight, with the application process underway. Millions of people submitted their online forms during beta testing over the weekend. The portal is open until the end of this year, but the White House is encouraging everyone eligible to apply by mid-November.

Over 40 million borrowers are eligible for some student debt relief and nearly 20 million of them could have their entire remaining balance wiped out by the program, according to the White House. Loan payments—which have been paused due to the Covid-19 pandemic—are set to resume in January.

Noting that a district court rejected the right-wing group's request for lack of standing in just five pages and an appeals court did so with only a sentence, CNN analyst and University of Texas at Austin law professor Steve Vladeck projected that this case "is not going anywhere."

However, as Common Dreams has reported, public trust in the high court has hit an all-time low in the wake of several significant rulings from its right-wing majority, and legal experts have warned that this new term could be even more consequential than the last one.

David Dayen, executive editor of The American Prospect, pointed out that if the high court grants the Wisconsin group's request, it could establish a major new precedent.

"Let us see if SCOTUS will break the court system by giving any taxpayer standing to sue over anything the government is funding that they don't like," he tweeted. "I know lots of anti-war activists that will have calls in to lawyers if they do."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
President Joe Biden delivers a speech at the White House

Campaigners to Biden: 'Tell Congress to Pass a Big Oil Windfall Profits Tax'

"The price gouging from Big Oil is unacceptable and that's exactly why we need a Big Oil Windfall Profits Tax—the most simple first step to stop this profiteering and deliver immediate relief to working people."

Jake Johnson ·

Eastman at Jan. 6 hearing

Judge Signals Trump Knowingly Signed Court Doc With False Election Fraud Claims

The judge ordered the former president's lawyer John Eastman to provide the January 6 panel with emails deemed "sufficiently related to and in furtherance of a conspiracy to defraud the United States."

Jessica Corbett ·

Benjamin Cole Oklahoma

Oklahoma Inmate Facing Execution After Supreme Court Rejects Appeal

Benjamin Cole's attorneys argue he is severely mentally ill and his condition has worsened in prison.

Brett Wilkins ·

Coney Barrett and Roberts

Refused by Lower Courts, Right-Wing Group Asks SCOTUS to Stop Student Debt Relief

Noting that district and appeals courts rejected the group's request, one analyst projected that this case "is not going anywhere." However, a record number of Americans don't trust the high court.

Jessica Corbett ·

Iran protest NYC

US Progressives 'Stand in Solidarity' With Women and Girls Defying Iran's Oppression

"We steadfastly support the Iranian people's demands of 'Women, Life, Freedom,' condemn the decades of oppression at the hands of the Iranian authorities, and call on them to halt their outrageous violence against peaceful protesters."

Brett Wilkins ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.